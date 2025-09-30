How to beat Dynamax Duraludon Max Battles in Pokemon GO: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To take down Dynamax Duraludon Max Battles in Pokemon GO, you must use powerful counters to attack it and strong defenders to absorb hits. The creature will be available in four-star Max Battles from 10 am local time on September 30 to 8 pm local time on October 7, 2025. This is its debut appearance and you must spend 800 MP to participate in these fights (refundable if you lose).This article covers the best tanks and attackers to counter Dynamax Duraludon Max Battles in Pokemon GO. It also throws light on important post-battle details.Best counters to use against Dynamax Duraludon Max Battles in Pokemon GODefendersDefenderFast MoveKey SkillCrown Sword ZacianMetal ClawMax GuardCrown Shield ZamazentaMetal ClawMax GuardDynamax HattereneCharmMax AttackDynamax CorviknightSand AttackMax GuardDynamax BlisseyPoundMax SpiritAttackersAttackerFast MoveKey SkillGigantamax/Dynamax MachampKarate ChopLevel 3 Max AttackDynamax UrshifuCounterLevel 3 Max AttackDynamax FalinksCounterLevel 3 Max AttackEternatusDragon TailLevel 3 Max AttackDynamax ExcadrillMud ShotLevel 3 Max AttackDynamax PassimianCounterLevel 3 Max AttackDynamax HattereneCharmLevel 3 Max AttackDynamax CharizardDragon BreathLevel 3 Max AttackDynamax Latios/LatiasDragon BreathLevel 3 Max AttackDynamax DuraludonDragon TailLevel 3 Max AttackAlso read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier listBest team compositions and strategy for Pokemon GO Dynamax Duraludon Max BattlesThe best teams to use against Duraludon Max Battles are:Two Blissey and one MachampTwo Crowned Zacian/Zamazenta and one EternatusThree Excadrill (Level 50)As for the strategy, its straightforward. Tap-tap-tap with your tanks and dodge incoming attacks, especially the large ones, effectively. Don't bother too much with using Charged moves during this phase, as most of the damage will come from Max Attacks. When your energy meter is full, switch into the attacker and use three rounds of the Max Attack. If needed, heal your tank.Dynamax Duraludon's weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GOWeaknessesFightingGroundResistancesBugElectricFlyingNormalPsychicRockSteelWaterGrassPoisonPokemon GO Dynamax Duraludon shiny odds from Max BattlesDuraludon in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)There will be a 1-in-64 chance of finding shiny Duraludon once you defeat the Max Battle. Unlike legendaries, this is not a guaranteed catch, so make sure to land your Excellent throws if you do end up meeting one.Dynamax Duraludon 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)Hundo CPNo weather boost: 1,753 CPCatch CP rangeNo weather boost: 1,674 CP to 1,753 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)Dynamax Duraludon in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and upgrade costAttack: 239Defense: 185Stamina: 172Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Dragon Tail (Max Wyrmwind) and Metal Claw (Max Steelspike)Charged Attacks: Flash Cannon, Hyper Beam, and Dragon ClawMax Move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 70 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 120 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 50 Candy XLCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket GruntsPokemon Go Evolution CalculatorPokemon Type Calculator