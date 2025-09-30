  • home icon
  How to beat Dynamax Duraludon Max Battles in Pokemon GO: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

How to beat Dynamax Duraludon Max Battles in Pokemon GO: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Sep 30, 2025 18:11 GMT
Pokemon GO Dynamax Duraludon Max Battle guide
Pokemon GO Dynamax Duraludon Max Battle guide (Image via TPC)

To take down Dynamax Duraludon Max Battles in Pokemon GO, you must use powerful counters to attack it and strong defenders to absorb hits. The creature will be available in four-star Max Battles from 10 am local time on September 30 to 8 pm local time on October 7, 2025. This is its debut appearance and you must spend 800 MP to participate in these fights (refundable if you lose).

This article covers the best tanks and attackers to counter Dynamax Duraludon Max Battles in Pokemon GO. It also throws light on important post-battle details.

Best counters to use against Dynamax Duraludon Max Battles in Pokemon GO

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Defenders

DefenderFast MoveKey Skill
Crown Sword ZacianMetal ClawMax Guard
Crown Shield ZamazentaMetal ClawMax Guard
Dynamax HattereneCharmMax Attack
Dynamax CorviknightSand AttackMax Guard
Dynamax BlisseyPoundMax Spirit
Attackers

AttackerFast MoveKey Skill
Gigantamax/Dynamax MachampKarate Chop
Level 3 Max Attack
Dynamax UrshifuCounter
Level 3 Max Attack
Dynamax FalinksCounter
Level 3 Max Attack
EternatusDragon Tail
Level 3 Max Attack
Dynamax ExcadrillMud Shot
Level 3 Max Attack
Dynamax PassimianCounter
Level 3 Max Attack
Dynamax HattereneCharm
Level 3 Max Attack
Dynamax CharizardDragon Breath
Level 3 Max Attack
Dynamax Latios/LatiasDragon Breath
Level 3 Max Attack
Dynamax DuraludonDragon Tail
Level 3 Max Attack
Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list

Best team compositions and strategy for Pokemon GO Dynamax Duraludon Max Battles

The best teams to use against Duraludon Max Battles are:

  • Two Blissey and one Machamp
  • Two Crowned Zacian/Zamazenta and one Eternatus
  • Three Excadrill (Level 50)

As for the strategy, its straightforward. Tap-tap-tap with your tanks and dodge incoming attacks, especially the large ones, effectively. Don't bother too much with using Charged moves during this phase, as most of the damage will come from Max Attacks. When your energy meter is full, switch into the attacker and use three rounds of the Max Attack. If needed, heal your tank.

Dynamax Duraludon's weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO

Weaknesses

  • Fighting
  • Ground

Resistances

  • Bug
  • Electric
  • Flying
  • Normal
  • Psychic
  • Rock
  • Steel
  • Water
  • Grass
  • Poison

Pokemon GO Dynamax Duraludon shiny odds from Max Battles

Duraludon in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Duraludon in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

There will be a 1-in-64 chance of finding shiny Duraludon once you defeat the Max Battle. Unlike legendaries, this is not a guaranteed catch, so make sure to land your Excellent throws if you do end up meeting one.

Dynamax Duraludon 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)

Hundo CP

  • No weather boost: 1,753 CP

Catch CP range

  • No weather boost: 1,674 CP to 1,753 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Dynamax Duraludon in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and upgrade cost

  • Attack: 239
  • Defense: 185
  • Stamina: 172
  • Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Dragon Tail (Max Wyrmwind) and Metal Claw (Max Steelspike)
  • Charged Attacks: Flash Cannon, Hyper Beam, and Dragon Claw
  • Max Move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 70 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 120 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 50 Candy XL
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

