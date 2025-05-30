  • home icon
  How to beat Gigantamax Rillaboom Max Battles in Pokemon GO? Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

How to beat Gigantamax Rillaboom Max Battles in Pokemon GO? Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 30, 2025 11:51 GMT
Pokemon GO Gigantamax Rillaboom Max Battle guide
Pokemon GO Gigantamax Rillaboom Max Battle guide (Image via TPC)

Taking down Gigantamax Rillaboom Max Battles in Pokemon GO is only achievable if you exploit its weaknesses and use the best counters against it. The creature will be available for trainers around the world from 6 am local time to 9 pm local time on May 31 and June 1, 2025. Trainers can form groups of up to 40 people, with three Pokemon each, to challenge G-Max Rillaboom. The entry cost is 800 MP if you are within 80 meters of the Power Spot and an additional Remote Raid Pass if you are farther away.

This Gigantamax Rillaboom Max Battle guide has you covered on the best counters and strategy.

Best counters to use against Gigantamax Rillaboom Max Battles in Pokemon GO

Tanks and healers

DefenderFast MoveKey Skill
Dynamax CorviknightSand AttackLevel 3 Max Guard
Gigantamax CharizardDragon BreathLevel 3 Max Attack
Dynamax BlisseyPoundLevel 3 Max Spirit
Gigantamax/Dynamax VenusaurVine WhipLevel 3 Max Guard
Dynamax RillaboomThunder ShockLevel 3 Max Guard
Dynamax ZapdosThunder ShockLevel 3 Max Guard
Dynamax ButterfreeBug BiteLevel 3 Max Guard
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Attackers

AttackerFast MoveKey Skill
Gigantamax CharizardDragon BreathLevel 3 Max Attack
Dynamax DarmanitanFire FangLevel 3 Max Attack
Dynamax MoltresFire Spin / Wing AttackLevel 3 Max Attack
Dynamax CinderaceFire SpinLevel 3 Max Attack
Dynamax EnteiFire Fang / Fire SpinLevel 3 Max Attack
Dynamax UnfezantAir SlashLevel 3 Max Attack
Also read: Dynamax Attacker tier list

Best team composition and strategy for Pokemon GO Gigantamax Rillaboom Max Battles

Gigantamax Rillaboom in the anime (Image via TPC)
Gigantamax Rillaboom in the anime (Image via TPC)

The best team will consist of Dynamax Blissey, Gigantamax Charizard, and Dynamax Corviknight. In this setup, Blissey absorbs neutral hits and heals back with its huge Stamina stat and level 3 Max Spirit. Gigantamax Charizard and Dynamax Corviknight double resist Rillaboom's STAB attacks and single resist Earth Power. The former should be used to unleash Max Attacks, as G-Max Wildfire is the best attack you can use against the Power Spot boss.

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Rillaboom weaknesses and resistances

Type

  • Grass

Weaknesses

  • Fire
  • Flying
  • Ice
  • Bug
  • Poison

Resistances

  • Ground
  • Grass
  • Water

Shiny odds from Gigantamax Rillaboom Max Battles in Pokemon GO

Shiny Gigantamax Rillaboom comparison (Image via TPC)
Shiny Gigantamax Rillaboom comparison (Image via TPC)

Unfortunately, shiny Rillaboom is not in Pokemon GO yet. This means its Gigantamax form can also not be shiny after you take down these battles.

Gigantamax Rillaboom 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)

Gigantamax Rillaboom's Hundo CP is as follows:

  • No weather boost: 1,899 CP

The creature can be found at the following CP range:

  • No weather boost: 1,817 CP to 1,899 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Gigantamax Rillaboom in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

  • Attack: 239
  • Defense: 168
  • Stamina: 225
  • Fast Attacks: Scratch and Razor Leaf
  • Max Moves: G-Max Drum Solo (Grass-type)
  • Charged Attacks: Grass Knot, Energy Ball, and Earth Power
  • Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 50 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 100 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 40 Candy XL
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

