How to beat Gigantamax Rillaboom Max Battles in Pokemon GO? Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Taking down Gigantamax Rillaboom Max Battles in Pokemon GO is only achievable if you exploit its weaknesses and use the best counters against it. The creature will be available for trainers around the world from 6 am local time to 9 pm local time on May 31 and June 1, 2025. Trainers can form groups of up to 40 people, with three Pokemon each, to challenge G-Max Rillaboom. The entry cost is 800 MP if you are within 80 meters of the Power Spot and an additional Remote Raid Pass if you are farther away.
This Gigantamax Rillaboom Max Battle guide has you covered on the best counters and strategy.
Best counters to use against Gigantamax Rillaboom Max Battles in Pokemon GO
Tanks and healers
Attackers
Best team composition and strategy for Pokemon GO Gigantamax Rillaboom Max Battles
The best team will consist of Dynamax Blissey, Gigantamax Charizard, and Dynamax Corviknight. In this setup, Blissey absorbs neutral hits and heals back with its huge Stamina stat and level 3 Max Spirit. Gigantamax Charizard and Dynamax Corviknight double resist Rillaboom's STAB attacks and single resist Earth Power. The former should be used to unleash Max Attacks, as G-Max Wildfire is the best attack you can use against the Power Spot boss.
Pokemon GO Gigantamax Rillaboom weaknesses and resistances
Type
- Grass
Weaknesses
- Fire
- Flying
- Ice
- Bug
- Poison
Resistances
- Ground
- Grass
- Water
Shiny odds from Gigantamax Rillaboom Max Battles in Pokemon GO
Unfortunately, shiny Rillaboom is not in Pokemon GO yet. This means its Gigantamax form can also not be shiny after you take down these battles.
Gigantamax Rillaboom 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)
Gigantamax Rillaboom's Hundo CP is as follows:
- No weather boost: 1,899 CP
The creature can be found at the following CP range:
- No weather boost: 1,817 CP to 1,899 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Gigantamax Rillaboom in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves
- Attack: 239
- Defense: 168
- Stamina: 225
- Fast Attacks: Scratch and Razor Leaf
- Max Moves: G-Max Drum Solo (Grass-type)
- Charged Attacks: Grass Knot, Energy Ball, and Earth Power
- Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 50 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 100 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 40 Candy XL
