Pokemon GO Raging Battles Collection Challenge tasks players with completing two sets and rewards them with Fast TMs, Charged TMs, and Stardust. The event marks the long-awaited new Primeape evolution, Annihilape, and both Mankey and Primeape are featured in the Collection Challenge.

We have gathered the available information regarding the Pokemon GO Raging Battles Collection Challenge below.

How to complete Pokemon GO Raging Battles Collection Challenge: Tasks and rewards

Raging Battles Collection Challenge is divided into Inner Focus and Vital Spirit. The available tasks and rewards for the same are as follows:

Raging Battles Collection Challenge: Inner Focus

Catch Mankey

Catch Primeape [evolve Mankey]

Catch Scraggy

Catch Lickitung

Catch Throh

Rewards: 3x Charged TM, 3000x Stardust

Raging Battles Collection Challenge: Vital Spirit

Catch Mankey

Catch Primeape [evolve Mankey]

Catch Sableye

Catch Gligar

Catch Sawk

Rewards: 3x Fast TM, 3000x Stardust

Pokemon GO Raging Battles Collection Challenge sets are free for trainers. Anyone who is participating in the event can choose to complete them for the in-game resources. The Collection Challenge tasks are easy to complete, with the only difficultly being evolving Mankey.

Expand Tweet

During the Raging Battles event, trainers can also participate in a free Timed Research questline (as part of the GO Battle Weekend) and a paid Timed Research questline. For the latter, they will have to purchase the respective ticket from the in-game shop for US$2.00 (or its equivalent in the player's local currency).

Raging Battles began on Friday, January 19, at 10 am local time and will continue until Wednesday, January 24, at 8 pm local time. Annihilape, the Gen IX Pokemon, makes its first appearance in-game.

While you are here to check out the Pokemon GO Raging Battle Collection Challenge, check out our other in-game guides:

How to get Annihilape || Shiny Odds for Spotlighted Pokemon || January 2024 infographic || Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Giovanni counters || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters