How to evolve Cottonee in Pokemon GO

Cottonee has been a great Pokemon of interest in Pokemon GO since the launch of the Lush Jungle event. This is due to the event containing a Spotlight Hour for Pokemon featuring the implementation of its shiny variant. With this Pokemon's sudden spike in relevancy, many players need to know how to evolve it.

Cottonee was introduced in the fifth generation of the franchise, starting in Pokemon Black and White for the Nintendo DS. Since its debut, it has been a Pokemon many players can immediately recognize due to the recent popularity of the generation and its evolution's prevalence in the VGC Doubles Format.

Given Cottonee's more uncommon evolution method, it is understandable that players need some pointers. With Cottonee's increased spawn rate throughout the Lush Jungle event, there is no time like the present to get on the grind and catch and evolve a Shiny Cottonee.

The various steps to evolve Cottonee in Pokemon GO

Cottonee's evolution, Whimsicott, as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first requirement players will have to meet when trying to evolve their Cottonee is to collect 50 Cottonee candies. Players find this the easiest step, making it even more accessible with Cottonee's sudden increase in spawn rate. Catching Pokemon rewards the player with three candies and one candy upon transfer.

Luckily, there are various items the player can use in tandem to make this process go by faster. Using Pinap Berries boosts the number of candies rewarded from capture from 3 to 6. These items can be found by spinning Pokestops and Gyms and being potential rewards for Research Tasks.

Other items that can speed up this process are Incense and Lure Modules. These items work by attaching to either the player or Pokestops and increasing the general spawn rate of the area. These items can be found in Pokestops and Gyms or purchased from Pokemon GO's in-game store.

After players collect the required candies, the next step is obtaining a Sun Stone. Evolutionary items are notoriously difficult to find in Pokemon GO as they are scarce and cannot be purchased from the store. Since it is entirely up to chance, some players may find this step easier than others.

To get a Sun Stone in Pokemon GO, players will need to spin Pokestops. All players have a 1% chance to receive any evolutionary item when they spin a Pokestop. Keep in mind that this is not a 1% chance for each item. It is a 1% chance for the player to receive an evolutionary item.

Once the player obtains their Sun Stone and 50 Cottonee candies, they will be able to evolve their Cottonee. Once Cottonee evolves, it will become Whimsicott. Whimsicott keeps Cottonee's Grass and Fairy typing and gains a massive increase in its stats.

