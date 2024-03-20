How to get Cottonee and Whimsicott with Flower Crowns in Pokemon GO, and can they be shiny?

How can you get Flower Crown Cottonee and Whimsicott in Pokemon GO, and can they be shiny? With Verdant Wonders quickly approaching and both costumed critters being available during its run, trainers are likely asking themselves these questions. The good news is that getting both Pocket Monsters and their shiny variants should be simple during the event.

Flower Crown Cottonee and Whimsicott will both make their Pokemon GO debut during Verdant Wonders, which runs from March 21, 2024, to March 25, 2024. However, they may also appear in future events. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to review all the ways they've been confirmed to appear as of their debut appearances.

How to get Flower Crown Cottonee in Pokemon GO

Flower Crown Cottonee/Whimsicott will debut in the Verdant Wonders event (Image via Niantic)

When it makes its first appearance during Pokemon GO's Verdant Wonders, you can find and catch Flower Crown Cottonee in the following ways:

Wild Encounters

Incense Encounters

Field Research Task Encounters

Collection Challenges

Wild and Incense Encounters

During Verdant Wonders, you can find Flower Crown Cottonee by roaming the game map, where it'll appear as a wild spawn alongside other event critters.

If you've purchased a Verdant Wonders ticket, Flower Crown Cottonee will also appear by activating Incense (Daily Adventure Incense is excluded from this).

Field Research Task Encounters

During Verdant Wonders, you can spin Pokestops to gain event-exclusive Field Research Tasks. Completing these tasks can lead to capture encounters with several Pokemon, including Flower Crown Cottonee.

Collection Challenge

Verdant Wonders will have an ongoing Collection Challenge until it ends on March 25, 2024, at 8:00 pm local time. If you're willing to catch as many of the event Pokemon and make progress toward completing the challenge, you can receive rewards including Stardust, XP, and encounters with Flower Crown Cottonee.

How to get Flower Crown Whimsicott in Pokemon GO

How can you get Flower Crown Whimsicott? (Image via Niantic)

You can get Flower Crown Whimsicott in Pokemon GO through evolution. You'll need a Flower Crown Cottonee, along with 50 Cottonee candies and a Sun Stone, to activate the evolution.

Keep in mind that these candies aren't tied to Flower Crown Cottonee, so you can catch ordinary Cottonee, walk with it as your buddy, or use Rare Candies to acquire the necessary candies.

With the candies and Sun Stone in hand, simply open the Pokemon roster page for your Flower Crown Cottonee and tap the evolution button to obtain your Flower Crown Whimsicott.

How to get shiny Flower Crown Cottonee and Whimsicott in Pokemon GO

In addition to arriving during Verdant Wonders in their standard forms, shiny Flower Crown Cottonee/Whimsicott will also be available to catch during the event for the first time.

Anywhere you can find and catch Flower Crown Cottonee, you can also encounter its shiny form. You can evolve it to get shiny Flower Crown Whimsicott.

Verdant Wonders isn't the only Pokemon GO event during March 2024 worth participating in. Flower Crown Cottonee/Whimsicott may appear in future events as well, so keep an eye out for upcoming events during Spring and beyond.

