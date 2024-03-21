How to evolve Cottonee into Whimsicott in Pokemon GO

Cottonee is one of the creatures that can be caught during the Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders season, and many players will be looking to evolve it into Whimsicott. The Cotton Puff Pokemon was introduced in Niantic's mobile game at the start of the Unova Week event in 2020. It has almost been four years since its release, and trainers are still wondering about the process of triggering its evolution.

To evolve Cottonee into Whimsicott, you must collect a substantial amount of Pokemon Candy and a special item. Here is everything you need to know to get Whimsicott in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: How to evolve Cottonee into Whimsicott

Cottonee evolves into Whimsicott (Image via TPC)

To evolve Cottonee into Whimsicott in Pokemon GO, use 50 Candy and a Sun Stone. If you want to get Candies, you can catch Cottonee wearing a flower crown in the Verdant Wonders event. It starts at 10 am local time on March 21, 2024, and ends at 8 pm local time on March 25, 2024. So if you catch many Flower Crown Cottonees during the event, you can collect a sufficient amount of Candy.

Spinning multiple PokeStops and completing weekly Research Tasks help you get a Sun Stone. However, this doesn't mean there is a guaranteed chance to obtain the item. While some trainers can find a Sun Stone, others may be rewarded with items such as Stardust.

How to evolve Shiny Cottonee into Shiny Whimsicott in Pokemon GO

You can evolve a Shiny Cottonee into a Shiny Whimsicott using 50 Candy and a Sun Stone. Note that finding the shiny variant is much more challenging, and one needs to meet the shiny odds.

Best moveset for Whimsicott in Pokemon GO

If you want to use Whimsicott in PvP mode like the GO Battle League, here are the following moves it needs to know:

Fast Attack : Fairy Wind

: Fairy Wind Charged Attacks: Seedbomb and Moonblast

Below is the best moveset for Whimsicott in PvP play like Raid Battles:

Fast Attack : Fairy Wind

: Fairy Wind Charged Attack: Grass Knot

Pokemon GO Whimsicott: Stats, weaknesses, and resistance

Whimsicott stats (Image via TPC)

Whimsicott is a dual Grass and Fairy-type Pokemon with impressive Combat Power (CP). Check out this stat distribution for more details:

Max CP: 2277

Attack: 164

Defense: 176

Stamina: 155

Weather boost: Sunny and Cloudy

Fast Attacks: Razor Leaf, Charm, and Fairy Wind

Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb, Moonblast, Hurricane, Grass Knot

Whimsicott type weaknesses:

Poison

Fire

Flying

Ice

Steel

Whimsicott type resistance:

Dragon

Dark

Electric

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Water

Whimsicott, the evolved form of Cottonee, is weak to five different types of moves. In contrast, it is resistant to seven types of attacks.

