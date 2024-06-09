How to evolve Wingull into Pelipper in Pokemon GO?

Trainers can get Pelipper in Pokemon GO in many different ways, and evolving a Wingull is one of them. Those who have acquired a Wingull, a Flying and Water-type species, will need Candies to trigger its evolution process. So, you may be wondering how to get all those consumables. Luckily, Niantic organizes events like Spotlight Hour and Community Day, which offer opportunities to farm Candy and in-game items.

Now, we will take a look at the method to trigger the Wingull evolution into Pelipper in Pokemon GO, along with how you can amass Candies.

How can trainers evolve Wingull into Pelipper in Pokemon GO? (June 2024)

An Image of Wingull and Pelipper using a Water-type attack in the anime. (Image via TPC)

After catching a Wingull, you will need 50 Wingull Candies to evolve it into Pelipper in Pokemon GO. After this, you will get a brand new Water and Flying-type Pelipper.

However, the most challenging part of the entire evolution of Wingull is to find its Candies. The first thing that you can do is set your Wingull as a Buddy Pokemon. When you do this, the Pokemon can find its Candies in the wild. Another way to get those items is to transfer unwanted Wingull, especially those with low IVs, to Professor Willow.

Niantic regularly organizes events such as Spotlight Hour and Community Day, which feature a different Pokemon every time. The featured Pokemon then appears more frequently in the wild during the event period. Thanks to these events, you can obtain a strong Pokemon like Pelipper in Pokemon GO when participating in them.

Should you evolve Wingull into Pelipper in the game?

Pelipper’s Combat Power is three times more than that of Wingull's, meaning the former is way too powerful from a combat perspective. Not only that, but the Water Bird Pokemon also boasts a well-balanced stat spread. Because of these reasons, it is a powerful Pokemon to use in the Great and Ultra League fights. So, yes, you should evolve your Wingull into Pelipper in Pokemon GO.

The Great and Ultra League formats of the GO Battle League may not appear as intimidating as the Master League at first sight. But, they can be challenging to win due to the presence of monsters like Pelipper in them.

Stats of Wingull and Pelipper in Pokemon GO

Stat spreads of Wingull and Pelipper. (Image via TPC)

1) Wingull

Max CP: 865

Attack: 106

Defense: 61

Stamina: 120

2) Pelipper

Max CP: 2404

Attack: 175

Defense: 174

Stamina: 155

