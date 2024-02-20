How to get Carnivine in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Carnivine and its shiny forms are one of the highlights of the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global event. They are region-exclusive variants found only in the South-Eastern part of the US. Players outside the region will now have the opportunity to get them and learn about the obtaining process. Despite the event's main focus being the debut of Origin Forme of Palkia and Dialga, White-Striped Basculin, and Adventure Effect, many are excited to register Carnivine in their Pokedex.

Niantic introduced several Sinnoh region Pokemon, including Carnivine, back in 2018. Since then, it has become a highly sought-after creature due to its limited availability and rarity, especially for global fans. Thanks to the GO: Tour Sinnoh Global event, everyone can now get their hands on it.

How to get Carnivine in Pokemon GO

Way to get Carnivine (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The only way to get Carnivine during the Pokemon GO Tour: Global event is to hatch 10 KM Eggs. You can also find these Pocket Monsters when you do so:

Chatot

Carnivine

Pachirisu

You should know there’s no surefire way to get the desired Pokemon from hatching in one go. Hence, you should hatch as many eggs as possible. For this, you must stock up on multiple incubators and cover a 10-kilometer distance.

How to get Shiny Carnivine in Pokemon GO?

During the GO Tour: Sinnoh Global event, you can hatch 10 KM Eggs to get shiny Carnivine. Note that the odds of encountering the Shiny variants are much lesser than the regular ones. However, this event has boosted the chances of finding shiny Pocket Monsters like Carnivine, Hisuian Voltorb, Hisuian Qwilfish, Pachirisu, and Chatot.

Once you obtain any form of Carnivine, you may want to know about their battle capabilities. With that in mind, we will quickly look at the critter’s stats and learn if it is good in PvP and PvE battles.

Pokemon GO: Carnivine stats, weaknesses, and resistance

Jessie Carnivine from the anime (Image via TPC)

Carnivine is a Grass-type Pokemon, which makes it weak to the following moves:

Bug

Fire

Flying

Ice

Poison

Below are the attacks Carnivine is resistant to:

Electric

Grass

Ground

Water

Carnivine stats

Max CP : 2441

: 2441 Attack : 187

: 187 Defense : 136

: 136 Stamina : 179

: 179 Fast Moves : Bite and Vine Whip

: Bite and Vine Whip Charged Attacks: Power Whip, Energy Ball, and Crunch

Is Carnivine any good in PvP and PvE battles?

Carnivine's best moveset, Vine Whip and Power Whip, deals 13.65 DPS (Damage per second) and has 277.49 TDO (Total damage output). Its overall damage output is less impressive, so it should be avoided in raids. However, it is a decent Gym defender.

According to PvPoke, Carnivine ranks #343 in the Great League, #407 in the Ultra League, and #515 in the Master League.

