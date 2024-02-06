How to get Druddigon in Pokemon GO and can it be shiny?

Druddigon in Pokemon GO has been available since the start of the Dragonspiral Descent event in December 2021. It is a Dragon-type Pocket Monster from Generation V and can be encountered only in Niantic's mobile game occasionally. This makes it a relatively rare catch that many players might want to add to their collection.

This article will tell you how to get Druddigon in Pokemon GO and if its shiny form is available.

How to get Druddigon in Pokemon GO

Druddigon in the anime (Image via TPC)

The Cave Pokemon can be acquired via 3-star raids and as Research task rewards during specific events. The Lunar New Year 2024 event features the critter in 3-star raids and as a Field Research task reward for winning three raids.

From raids, you can capture it at a maximum CP of 1,561 at Level 20 in the absence of a weather boost. But if the weather is Windy, the critter can be at most 1,951 CP at Level 25. Research encounters have a maximum of 1,171 CP.

Previously, it has been available as rewards in the following Research tasks:

Win 3 raids: Dragonspiral Descent (Field).

Noxious Swamp: Timed Research - 1st part: Win 2 raids using a team with all unique Pokémon species (Tmed)

Dragonspiral Descent Collection Challenge (Collection challenge)

How to defeat Druddigon in 3-star raids

Since Druddigon is a Dragon-type critter, it is weak to Fairy, Ice, and Dragon-type critters. The following are its best counters:

Shadow Gardevoir and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud Slap and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow or regular Articuno with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Salamance with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Can Druddigon be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Regular and Shiny Druddigon (Image via TPC)

Shiny Druddigon in Pokemon GO was released at the time of its release. Therefore, whether you encounter it from 3-star raids or Research task rewards, there is a chance of it being shiny. The odds for this are approximately 1-in-64.

Regular Druddigon has a blue-yellow-and-red body, while its shiny form is green-beige-and-yellow. Both versions have white claws.

Druddigon in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Druddigon has the following base stats and maximum CP in Niantic's mobile game:

Attack: 213

Defense: 170

Stamina: 184

Max CP 3,088 (with Best Buddy boost, this becomes 3,125)

Capture rate: 20%

Flee rate: 7%

Druddigon can learn the following attacks in Pokemon GO:

Fast Attacks: Bite and Dragon Tail

Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw, Hyper Beam, and Night Slash

