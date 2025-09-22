How to get Dudunsparce in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

To get your own Dudunsparce in Pokemon GO you must evolve a Dunsparce. The creature has been available in the game since 10 am local time on September 23, 2025, with the start of the Completely Normal event. The creature was first introduced in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games.
This article covers the ways you can get Dudunsparce in Pokemon GO.
How to get Dudunsparce in Pokemon GO
- Evolve Dunsparce
- Trade
Evolve Dunsparce
You can evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce using 50 Candy. Collecting 50 Candy should be an easy-enough task, as the creature will have an increased spawn rate during the Completely Normal event. Check out the approximate CP of your Dudunsparce using our Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator.
Dududunsparce can be of two types: two-segment and three-segment. The version of the creature you get is randomized. The chances of landing the former are 99%, while the three-segment variant only has a 1% chance of appearing.
Trade
If you are unable to evolve Dunsparce on your own, you can always get an in-game friend to trade you a Dudunsparce. However, given the abundance of the base form in the wild and the relative ease of the evolution process, trading a Dudunsparce before catching one will be an unnecessarily resource-intensive endeavor.
Can Dudunsparce be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Yes, it is possible to get Shiny Dudunsparce in Pokemon GO. All you need to do is evolve a Shiny Dunsparce. Finding one of these might be a tall task and require a bit of time investment. In fact, it is one of the rarest shinies to hunt during Pokemon GO Completely Normal.
Pokemon GO Dudunsparce: Stats and moves
- Type: Normal
- Attack: 188
- Defense: 150
- Stamina: 268
- Max CP: 3,097 (3,134 with Best Buddy boost)
- Fast Attacks: Astonish, Bite, and Rollout
- Charged Attacks: Dig, Drill Run, and Rock Slide
