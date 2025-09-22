5 rarest shiny Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Completely Normal

The Pokemon GO Completely Normal event kicks off on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 10 am local time and runs until Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Players can expect more Normal-type encounters, special bonuses, and even a brand-new debut.

While many Pokemon will appear more frequently, the real excitement lies in the hunt for their rare shiny variants. Given the short time frame, it's important to know which shiny to direct all of your time and resources towards.

Here are the five rarest shiny Pokemon you will want to keep your eyes on during this Pokemon GO Completely Normal event.

5 Rarest shiny encounters in the Pokemon GO Completely Normal event

1) Shiny Miltank (Wild Encounter)

Miltank and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Miltank by itself does not have an eye-catching shiny variant. Its pink body turns into a more sky-blue hue. But during the Pokemon GO Completely Normal event you can only encounter Miltank via Field Research Tasks, limiting the chances of encountering this differently colored Milk Cow Pokemon from Johto.

2) Shiny Audino (Wild Encounter)

Audino and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Audino is a Pokemon that does not appear too often in the wild, making its shiny form even harder to find. During the Pokemon GO Completely Normal event players will have a chance to encounter a purple-tinted Audino naturally. Its rarity combined with its vibrant shiny coloration make it one of the sought-after finds of the event.

3) Shiny Spinda (Field Research reward)

Spinda and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Spinda is already unique thanks to its ever-changing spot patterns, and its shiny version adds another layer of rarity. The only way to get it during the Pokemon GO Completely Normal event is by completing specific Field Research tasks. Hunting for Spinda’s shiny will require a lot of luck, but it can be extremely rewarding.

4) Shiny Ditto (Wild Encounter)

Ditto and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ditto is not only a rare spawn but also a difficult creature to spot as it transforms and disguises itself as other Pokemon. Additionally, if not paid attention, shiny Ditto can be missed for its similar coloration to its regular version. Ditto will transform into any random wild Pokemon, so make sure to check each and every one of them.

5) Shiny Dudunsparce Three-Segment Form (Wild and Field Research)

Shiny Dunsparce, Shiny Dudunsparce and Shiny Dudunsparce Three-Segment Form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The highlight of this event is the debut of Dudunsparce, but to evolve it, players must first find and evolve a shiny Dunsparce. But a Three-Segment Dunsparce is what makes this encounter a rare one.

When evolving a Dunsparce, there is a very small chance that it evolves to a Three-Segment variant, which is essentially a longer Dudunsparce.

First catching a shiny Dunsparce, and then making it evolve into this exclusive variant, adds another layer to the rarity of this evolution line. This snake-like Normal-type will appear both in the wild and as a reward from Field Research, with each encounter offering a chance at its shiny form.

The Pokemon GO Completely Normal event may sound lighthearted, but it offers some rewarding shiny hunts. With dedication and a bit of luck, trainers can walk away from this event with a collection worth flaunting to everyone.

