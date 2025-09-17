How to get Shadow Tornadus in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Shadow Tornadus in Pokemon GO debuted during the Psychic Spectacular: Taken Over event on September 16, 2025. To catch it, you must defeat Giovanni, the boss of the evil organization called Team GO Rocket. This must be done between 10 am local time on September 16 and the start time of the next season's TGR event.This article covers the process of getting your hands on Shadow Tornadus in Pokemon GO in detail.How to get Shadow Tornadus in Pokemon GOTo get Shadow Tornadus, you must take down Giovanni in a 3v3 trainer battle style fight. However, much like the other Rocket leaders — Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo — you must equip a special item called the Super Rocket Radar to find Giovanni on the map. You may have some stored from before. But if you don't, you can get one by completing the Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Special Research.The process of meeting Giovanni will involve fighting Team GO Rocket Grunts and the leaders. Note that the new season's research will only be available to you if you don't have any other TGR Research stories in your account where you have progressed beyond the first page.Depending on the number of times you defeat Giovanni, you can get that many Shadow Tornadus in Pokemon GO. However, this is limited to one per Super Rocket Radar.You can use our Pokemon GO Giovanni counters guide to find the best way to take this evil trainer down.Shadow Tornadus is a guaranteed catch. As long as you don't miss the balls, you can rest assured that it will be added to your collection.Catch CP range of Shadow Tornadus in Pokemon GODepending on the weather and IVs, Shadow Tornadus will have the following CP ranges:No weather boost: 695 - 754 CP at level 8 (6/6/6- 15/15/15 IVs)Weather boosted (Windy): 1,146 - 1,242 CP at level 13 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)Can Shadow Tornadus be shiny in Pokemon GO?No, you cannot encounter Shiny Shadow Tornadus in Pokemon GO yet. Shiny variants of Shadow Legendaries are usually released a couple of years after their debut when they first appear as 5-star Shadow Raid bosses.Pokemon GO Shadow Tornadus: Stats and movesType: FlyingAttack: 266 (+20%)Defense: 164 (-20%)Stamina: 188Max CP: 3,782 (3,827with Best Buddy boost)Fast Attacks: Air Slash and BiteCharged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Grass Knot, Hurricane, and Hyper BeamCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOPokemon Type Calculator