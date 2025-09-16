Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

A new Giovanni Special Research is available for Pokemon GO trainers with the Psychic Spectacular Taken Over event. You can claim it any time between the start of the event and December 2, 2025, at 9.59 am local time. With this event, Giovanni changes his ace to Shadow Incarnate Tornadus.
The Psychic Spectacular Taken Over event in Pokemon GO takes place from Tuesday, September 16, at 10 am local time to Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 8 pm local time. It also marks the debut of Indeedee.
How to complete Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards are:
Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research (Step 1 of 5)
- Catch 15 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry
- Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Mysterious Component
- Rewards: 500x Stardust, 1500 XP, Inkay encounter
Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research (Step 2 of 5)
- Catch 20 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Great Ball
- Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 3x Mysterious Component
- Rewards: 2000 XP, 1000x Stardust, Wobbuffet encounter
Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research (Step 3 of 5)
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo - 2500 XP
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff - 2500 XP
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra - 2500 XP
- Rewards: 2500 XP, 1500x Stardust, 1x Super Rocket Radar
Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research (Step 4 of 5)
- Find the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Hyper Potion
- Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Ultra Ball
- Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss - 6x Max Revive
- Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust, Hypno encounter
Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research (Step 5 of 5)
- Claim Reward! - 1500x Stardust
- Claim Reward! - 1500x Stardust
- Claim Reward! - 1500x Stardust
- Rewards: 6000 XP, 5000x Stardust, 3x Fast TM
How to find Giovanni in Pokemon GO
Equip the Super Rocket Radar and explore around to come across Giovanni in Pokemon GO. He can be found in Team GO Rocket Balloons or PokeStops taken over Team GO Rocket. Keep in mind that you may encounter a grunt disguised as Giovanni.
Once you find him, you can battle him as many times as you want till you defeat him.
