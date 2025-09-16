Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

A new Giovanni Special Research is available for Pokemon GO trainers with the Psychic Spectacular Taken Over event. You can claim it any time between the start of the event and December 2, 2025, at 9.59 am local time. With this event, Giovanni changes his ace to Shadow Incarnate Tornadus.

The Psychic Spectacular Taken Over event in Pokemon GO takes place from Tuesday, September 16, at 10 am local time to Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 8 pm local time. It also marks the debut of Indeedee.

How to complete Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research (Step 1 of 5)

Catch 15 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry

Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Mysterious Component

Rewards: 500x Stardust, 1500 XP, Inkay encounter

Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research (Step 2 of 5)

Catch 20 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry

Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Great Ball

Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 3x Mysterious Component

Rewards: 2000 XP, 1000x Stardust, Wobbuffet encounter

Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research (Step 3 of 5)

Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research (Step 4 of 5)

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Hyper Potion

Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Ultra Ball

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss - 6x Max Revive

Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust, Hypno encounter

Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research (Step 5 of 5)

Claim Reward! - 1500x Stardust

Claim Reward! - 1500x Stardust

Claim Reward! - 1500x Stardust

Rewards: 6000 XP, 5000x Stardust, 3x Fast TM

How to find Giovanni in Pokemon GO

Equip the Super Rocket Radar and explore around to come across Giovanni in Pokemon GO. He can be found in Team GO Rocket Balloons or PokeStops taken over Team GO Rocket. Keep in mind that you may encounter a grunt disguised as Giovanni.

Once you find him, you can battle him as many times as you want till you defeat him.

