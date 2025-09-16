  • home icon
Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Sep 16, 2025 11:15 GMT
Giovanni Special Research guide for Psychic Spectacular (Image via Niantic)
Giovanni Special Research guide for Psychic Spectacular (Image via Niantic)

A new Giovanni Special Research is available for Pokemon GO trainers with the Psychic Spectacular Taken Over event. You can claim it any time between the start of the event and December 2, 2025, at 9.59 am local time. With this event, Giovanni changes his ace to Shadow Incarnate Tornadus.

The Psychic Spectacular Taken Over event in Pokemon GO takes place from Tuesday, September 16, at 10 am local time to Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 8 pm local time. It also marks the debut of Indeedee.

How to complete Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research (Step 1 of 5)

  • Catch 15 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry
  • Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball
  • Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Mysterious Component
  • Rewards: 500x Stardust, 1500 XP, Inkay encounter

Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research (Step 2 of 5)

  • Catch 20 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry
  • Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Great Ball
  • Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 3x Mysterious Component
  • Rewards: 2000 XP, 1000x Stardust, Wobbuffet encounter

Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research (Step 3 of 5)

Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research (Step 4 of 5)

  • Find the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Hyper Potion
  • Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Ultra Ball
  • Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss - 6x Max Revive
  • Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust, Hypno encounter

Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Giovanni Special Research (Step 5 of 5)

  • Claim Reward! - 1500x Stardust
  • Claim Reward! - 1500x Stardust
  • Claim Reward! - 1500x Stardust
  • Rewards: 6000 XP, 5000x Stardust, 3x Fast TM

How to find Giovanni in Pokemon GO

Equip the Super Rocket Radar and explore around to come across Giovanni in Pokemon GO. He can be found in Team GO Rocket Balloons or PokeStops taken over Team GO Rocket. Keep in mind that you may encounter a grunt disguised as Giovanni.

Once you find him, you can battle him as many times as you want till you defeat him.

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Twitter icon

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
