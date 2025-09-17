Should you purify Shadow Tornadus in Pokemon GO?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Sep 17, 2025 18:51 GMT
Giovanni has Shadow Tornadus now (Image via TPC)
The only answer to the question of whether you should purify Shadow Tornadus in Pokemon GO, is that it doesn't matter. Whether or not you free Shadow Tornadus from the shackles of pain inflicted on it by Team GO Rocket, it will not do you any good, either in PvP or PvE battles. The only reason you can consider spending resources behind the creature is if purification will give you a hundo and you want one for your collection.

This article discusses why you shouldn't bother at all with purifying Shadow Tornadus in Pokemon GO.

It doesn't matter if you purify Shadow Tornadus in Pokemon GO

Tornadus's Incarnate Form, which has presently received its Shadow form, is one of the most useless legendary Pokemon in the mobile game. It has neither the stats nor the moves to perform well in PvP and PvE battles, automatically lowering its value.

While some might argue that getting a Shadow Form boosts its effectiveness as a glass cannon. With only Air Slash and Bite as its Fast Attacks and only Hurricane as a STAB Charged Attack, the creature doesn't stand a chance in the current PvE meta.

Even in PvE, a bunch of powerful legendaries, Megas, and Shadow Pokemon have proven their mettle as effective Flying-type attackers. This means whether you purify Shadow Tornadus in Pokemon GO or not, you won't get any real use out of it.

Most of the advantages of purification fall flat when it comes to Shadow Tornadus in Pokemon GO. It is a fairly common raid Pokemon, so its regular version is not particularly rare. The reduced power-up cost also doesn't seem attractive given Tornadus's absolute trash status in the GBL and as a PvE attacker.

