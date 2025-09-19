How to beat Shadow Groudon raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To take down Shadow Groudon raids in Pokemon GO you must use powerful Water-, Grass-, or Ice-type attackers. The battles will be available to challenge from 6 am local time on September 20 until 10 pm local time on September 21, 2025. You can enter these fights either in person or using Remote Raid passes alongside up to 19 other trainers.
Shoy Shadow Groudon will be available for the first time in Pokemon GO during this period. This article tells you how you can defeat Shadow Groudon raids in Pokemon GO.
Best counters to Shadow Groudon raids in Pokemon GO
The most powerful counters to use against Shadow Groudon are:
- Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Kyurem White with Ice Fang and Ice Burn
- Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant
Best Ice-type counters to Shadow Groudon
Best Water-type counters to Shadow Groudon
Best Grass-type counters to Shadow Groudon
You can use the following search strings to find the best counters to Shadow Groudon in your collection:
- Ice&@Ice&cp2000-
- Water&@Water&cp2000-
- Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
What are Shadow Groudon's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?
Weaknesses
- Ice
- Water
- Grass
Resistances
- Water
- Rock
- Electric
Shiny odds from Shadow Groudon raids in Pokemon GO
Shiny Groudon will be available for the first time in Pokemon GO during this weekend (September 20–21, 2025). Odds of encountering one are around 1-in-20 or 5%.
100% CP from Shadow Groudon raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)
Hundo CP:
- No weather boost: 2,351CP
- Weather boosted (Sunny or Clear): 2,939 CP
Catch CP range:
- No weather boost: 2,188 - 2,351 CP at level 20 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Sunny or Clear): 2,736 - 2,939 CP at level 25 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Shadow Groudon stats and moves as a raid boss
- Combat Power: 54,411
- Attack: 270 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]
- Defense: 228 (-20%) [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]
- Stamina: 9,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Mud Shot and Dragon Tail
- Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Solar Beam, and Fire Blast
