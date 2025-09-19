  • home icon
How to beat Shadow Groudon raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Sep 19, 2025 16:54 GMT
Pokemon GO Shadow Groudon raid guide
Pokemon GO Shadow Groudon raid guide (Image via TPC)

To take down Shadow Groudon raids in Pokemon GO you must use powerful Water-, Grass-, or Ice-type attackers. The battles will be available to challenge from 6 am local time on September 20 until 10 pm local time on September 21, 2025. You can enter these fights either in person or using Remote Raid passes alongside up to 19 other trainers.

Shoy Shadow Groudon will be available for the first time in Pokemon GO during this period. This article tells you how you can defeat Shadow Groudon raids in Pokemon GO.

Best counters to Shadow Groudon raids in Pokemon GO

The most powerful counters to use against Shadow Groudon are:

  • Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
  • Kyurem White with Ice Fang and Ice Burn
  • Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant
Pokemon GO Shadow Groudon raids (Image via TPC)
Pokemon GO Shadow Groudon raids (Image via TPC)

Best Ice-type counters to Shadow Groudon

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Black KyuremDragon TailFreeze Shock
White KyuremIce FangIce Burn
Shadow MamoswinePowder SnowAvalanche
Shadow WeavileIce ShardAvalanche
KyuremDragon BreathGlaciate
Galarian DarmanitanIce FangAvalanche
Best Water-type counters to Shadow Groudon

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Primal/Shadow KyogreWaterfallOrigin Pulse
Shadow/Mega GyaradosWaterfallHydro Pump
Mega SwampertWater GunHydro Cannon
Shadow FeraligatrWater GunHydro Cannon
Shadow EmpoleonWaterfallHydro Cannon
GreninjaWater ShurikenHydro Cannon
Best Grass-type counters to Shadow Groudon

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow SceptileBullet SeedFrenzy Plant
Mega/Shadow VenusaurVine WhipFrenzy Plant
ZarudeVine WhipPower Whip
KartanaRazor LeafLeaf Blade
Shaymin (Sky)Magical LeafGrass Knot
Shadow TangrowthVine WhipPower Whip
You can use the following search strings to find the best counters to Shadow Groudon in your collection:

  • Ice&@Ice&cp2000-
  • Water&@Water&cp2000-
  • Grass&@Grass&cp2000-

What are Shadow Groudon's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses

  • Ice
  • Water
  • Grass

Resistances

  • Water
  • Rock
  • Electric

Shiny odds from Shadow Groudon raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Groudon will be available for the first time in Pokemon GO during this weekend (September 20–21, 2025). Odds of encountering one are around 1-in-20 or 5%.

100% CP from Shadow Groudon raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)

Hundo CP:

  • No weather boost: 2,351CP
  • Weather boosted (Sunny or Clear): 2,939 CP

Catch CP range:

  • No weather boost: 2,188 - 2,351 CP at level 20 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Sunny or Clear): 2,736 - 2,939 CP at level 25 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Shadow Groudon stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Combat Power: 54,411
  • Attack: 270 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]
  • Defense: 228 (-20%) [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]
  • Stamina: 9,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Mud Shot and Dragon Tail
  • Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Solar Beam, and Fire Blast

