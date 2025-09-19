How to beat Shadow Groudon raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To take down Shadow Groudon raids in Pokemon GO you must use powerful Water-, Grass-, or Ice-type attackers. The battles will be available to challenge from 6 am local time on September 20 until 10 pm local time on September 21, 2025. You can enter these fights either in person or using Remote Raid passes alongside up to 19 other trainers.

Shoy Shadow Groudon will be available for the first time in Pokemon GO during this period. This article tells you how you can defeat Shadow Groudon raids in Pokemon GO.

Best counters to Shadow Groudon raids in Pokemon GO

The most powerful counters to use against Shadow Groudon are:

Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Kyurem White with Ice Fang and Ice Burn

Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

Pokemon GO Shadow Groudon raids (Image via TPC)

Best Ice-type counters to Shadow Groudon

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Black Kyurem Dragon Tail Freeze Shock White Kyurem Ice Fang Ice Burn Shadow Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Shadow Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Kyurem Dragon Breath Glaciate Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche

Best Water-type counters to Shadow Groudon

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Primal/Shadow Kyogre Waterfall Origin Pulse Shadow/Mega Gyarados Waterfall Hydro Pump Mega Swampert Water Gun Hydro Cannon Shadow Feraligatr Water Gun Hydro Cannon Shadow Empoleon Waterfall Hydro Cannon Greninja Water Shuriken Hydro Cannon

Best Grass-type counters to Shadow Groudon

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow Sceptile Bullet Seed Frenzy Plant Mega/Shadow Venusaur Vine Whip Frenzy Plant Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Kartana Razor Leaf Leaf Blade Shaymin (Sky) Magical Leaf Grass Knot Shadow Tangrowth Vine Whip Power Whip

You can use the following search strings to find the best counters to Shadow Groudon in your collection:

Ice&@Ice&cp2000-

Water&@Water&cp2000-

Grass&@Grass&cp2000-

What are Shadow Groudon's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses

Ice

Water

Grass

Resistances

Water

Rock

Electric

Shiny odds from Shadow Groudon raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Groudon will be available for the first time in Pokemon GO during this weekend (September 20–21, 2025). Odds of encountering one are around 1-in-20 or 5%.

100% CP from Shadow Groudon raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)

Hundo CP:

No weather boost: 2,351CP

2,351CP Weather boosted (Sunny or Clear): 2,939 CP

Catch CP range:

No weather boost: 2,188 - 2,351 CP at level 20 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)

2,188 - 2,351 CP at level 20 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Sunny or Clear): 2,736 - 2,939 CP at level 25 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Shadow Groudon stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 54,411

54,411 Attack: 270 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]

270 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged] Defense: 228 (-20%) [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]

228 (-20%) [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged] Stamina: 9,000 HP

9,000 HP Fast Attacks: Mud Shot and Dragon Tail

Mud Shot and Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Solar Beam, and Fire Blast

