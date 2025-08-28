Is Pokemon GO Pass Deluxe September 2025 worth it?

The Pokemon GO Pass Deluxe is back, offering both free and premium reward tracks for September 2025. Casual players will find the free pass is a comfortable way to earn some in-game resources just by playing, but for those looking to maximize progression and rewards, the Deluxe version may be worth considering.
The question is, does the September 2025 GO Pass Deluxe actually offer sufficient value for its price? In this article, we’ll summarize all that you get this month so you can make up your own mind.
Pokemon GO Pass and GO Pass Deluxe breakdown
- GO Pass (free): Open to all players from September 2 at 10 am to October 7 at 10 am local time. Earn GO Points by completing tasks, then level up your pass to unlock rewards.
- GO Pass Deluxe (paid): Costs USD $7.99 and for all the free rewards plus premium bonuses. A higher tier, GO Pass Deluxe + 10 Ranks ( USD $9.99), instantly sends you to Rank 11.
- Claiming deadline: All rewards have to be claimed by October 9 at 10 am local time.
There's also a special bonus window that will also run from October 4-5, where there's no limit to the amount of GO Points you can earn.
Free Pokemon GO Pass September 2025 rewards
By ranking up the free pass, players can unlock:
- An encounter with Cobalion featuring a Tales of Transformation-themed background (with a chance to be Shiny).
- Stardust and XP
- Poke Balls and Candy
- Max Particles
- Various consumables and bonus items
Pokemon GO Pass Deluxe September 2025 rewards
Upgrading to the Deluxe path adds significantly more value, including:
- A Timed Incubator (new item): An unlimited-use Egg Incubator that lasts until October 14, 2025.
- One Super Incubator
- Additional Pokemon encounters beyond the free path
- Premium items: Incense, Premium Battle Passes, Lure Modules, and more
- Candy XL
- Extra consumables and bonuses
Major milestone bonuses
Reaching higher ranks comes with special benefits.
Free GO Pass milestones:
- Rank 25: Open 40 Gifts daily, receive 125 from PokeStops/Gyms, hold 30 in your bag.
- Rank 50: 2x Daily Adventure Incense duration.
- Rank 75: 2x Stardust and XP from hatching Eggs.
Deluxe upgrades:
- Rank 25: Open 50 Gifts daily, receive 150 from PokeStops/Gyms, hold 40 in your bag.
Pokemon GO Web Store bonuses
If you purchase through the Web Store, you’ll get extra items:
- GO Pass Deluxe + 10 Ranks: 10 Ultra Balls, 5 Max Revives, 1 Premium Battle Pass, 5 Max Potions.
- GO Pass Deluxe + 10 Ranks Ultra Box: 20 Ultra Balls, 10 Max Revives, 10 Max Potions, 2 Premium Battle Passes, 1 Incubator, 1 Super Incubator.
Pokemon GO Pass September 2025: Reward Road
Running from September 1-30, 2025, Reward Road offers additional items when making eligible purchases. Web Store purchases earn double Reward Points.
Rewards by Level:
- Level 1: 1 Razz Berry, 1 Nanab Berry
- Level 2: 1 Premium Battle Pass
- Level 3: 1 Incense, 1 Super Potion
- Level 4: 1 Lucky Egg, 1 Star Piece
- Level 5: 2 Lure Modules, 2 Hyper Potions, 5 Ultra Balls
- Level 6: 2 Incubators, 2 Incense, 2 Stickers
- Level 7: 4 Premium Battle Passes, 5 Max Potions
- Level 8: 4 Incubators, 3 Silver Pinap Berries, 3 Golden Razz Berries
- Level 9: 4 Premium Battle Passes, 4 Incubators
- Level 10: 6 Premium Battle Passes, 6 Incubators, 1 Star Piece
Rewards reset after September 30, so be sure to claim them in time.
Final verdict: Is the Pokemon GO Pass Deluxe September 2025 worth it?
The free GO Pass already rewards you enough for simply playing, but the Deluxe adds with unique rewards such as the Timed Incubator, consumables, and enhanced milestone rewards. The added value of Web Store rewards and Reward Road further sweetens the pot for players who constantly invest in the game.
If you are a casual player, sticking with the free path may be enough. But if you’re someone who hatches Eggs often, battles regularly, or enjoys extra Pokemon encounters, then the USD $7.99 GO Pass Deluxe for September 2025 is well worth the purchase.
