Pokemon GO Level Cap increase announcement: 3 things you might have missed.

Pokemon GO has finally increased its upper limit to level 80 for all trainers, after being capped at level 50 since its inception in 2016. This is not just a mere increase of the upper limit, but a revamp of the entire trainer-leveling system as a whole. And with greater levels come greater missions that you must complete to reach the highest limit.
The latest Pokemon GO announcement about the level cap increase contained a lot of information, and here are three things that you might have missed from the event.
3 things that you need to know about the Pokemon GO Level Cap increase
Here are three important takeaways from the Pokemon GO announcement about the level cap increase that you need to know:
1) Level-Up Research Tasks from level 41 to level 50 will be removed
Starting October 15, 2025, the Level-Up Research tasks from level 41 to level 50 will be removed completely. They will be replaced by normal XP-based level up system that existed for all the other levels.
However, there will be new Research Tasks that are required to rise up the ranks from level 71 to level 80. New rewards will also be added to this progression system for all levels.
2) You will no longer get the Level 50 Jacket and other cosmetic rewards
After October 15, 2025, you will no longer be able to get the exclusive Level 50 Jacket that is currently obtainable in Pokemon GO. Owing to the revamped leveling system, all the cosmetic rewards from level 41 to level 50 will be removed. The items that are affected include:
A the same time, if you manage to hit level 50 before October 15, 2025, you will be able to claim the Level 50 Jacket and the other cosmetic rewards and keep it forever in Pokemon GO. Players who currently have these items will also retain them. After the update, these will become legacy items, separating the OG hardcore trainers from the rest.
3) Increased XP earning chances till October
From August 25 till October 15, 2025, you will be able to gain massive amounts of XP from various sources in Pokemon GO. Here are all the ways in which your overall XP gain will be boosted during this while:
- 2x Catch XP from Nice, Great, and Excellent throws.
- Additional 3,000 XP when you win Max Battles and Raids.
- Timed Research that will award over 7 million XP.
Moreover, these bonuses can be stacked with other researches or events, thereby giving a further boost to your XP gains.
