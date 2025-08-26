Best ways to maximize gains from Pokemon GO XP Celebration Event.

The Pokemon GO XP Celebration Event will award a massive amount of XP to all players from August 25 to October 15, 2025, 11:59 PM local time. Owing to the upcoming increased level cap and a revamped leveling system, all trainers will be able to earn more than seven million XP from events during this period. As such, you need to ensure that you can maximize your gains from the Pokemon GO XP Celebration Event.

As a bonus, the game will host a plethora of events during this time, which can directly give you copious amounts of XP. In this article, we will explain how you can maximize your gains from the XP Celebration Event in Pokemon GO.

Ways to maximize your gains from the Pokemon GO XP Celebration Event

Here are the five best ways in which you can take advantage of the Pokemon GO XP Celebration Event to maximize your gains:

Hatch Eggs as much as you can.

Take part in Raids and Max Battles since these offer free additional XP.

Spin Poke Stops and catch Pokemon daily to maximize your streak bonus.

Complete Routes.

Complete any pending Research.

Take part in the Community Day activities.

Use Lucky Egg during events and raids.

Here is a more detailed explanation of each method and how it can maximize your XP gains in Pokemon GO:

1) Hatch Eggs as much as you can

Hatch eggs to get a lot of XP (Image via TPC)

Hatching eggs is another great way to farm for XP during the Pokemon GO XP Celebration event. Here is the amount of XP that you will get per egg hatch during this time:

Egg Distance XP Gained (with bonus) 2 KM 500 XP 5 KM 1000 XP 7 KM 1000 XP 10 KM 2000 XP 12 KM 4000 XP

Ideally, you should prioritize incubating the eggs with a higher walk distance to maximize your XP gain in Pokemon GO. As you take part in the various events and keep walking, your egg-hatch progress will automatically increase.

2) Take part in Raids and Max Battles

The Kanto Event will feature Gen 1 Pokemon (Image via TPC)

Raids and Max Battles, by default, give a lot of XP. During the Pokemon GO XP Celebration Event, each Raid and Max Battle will give an additional 3,000 XP. To start off, the Kanto Celebration event will feature the legendary birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres in Max Raids, while Mega Charizard X and Y, Mega Blastoise, and Mega Venusaur will appear in Raids.

If you do not already have these Pokemon in their Shiny variants, the event is a great opportunity to both hunt for them and rack up a decent chunk of XP in Pokemon GO. Remote Raids will also do the trick here, in case you cannot attend raids in-person for any reason.

3) Spin Poke Stops and catch Pokemon daily to maximize your streak

Spin Poke Stops and catch Pokemon for seven days straight (Image via TPC)

Catching Pokemon daily and spinning Poke Stops increases your streak which will maximize your gains during the Pokemon GO XP Celebration Event. To do this, you simply need to catch a Pokemon every day. Keep doing this and you will get a modest bonus on your seventh day per cycle.

On the seventh day, you will get the maximum streak bonus of 6,000 XP. Pair this with a curveball excellent throw (20 XP + 2,000 XP), and manage to catch the Pokemon (100 XP) on your very first throw (50 XP) to get 2,170 XP added bonus.

For spinning Poke Stops, you will get 2,000 XP on spinning for seven days in a row. Moreover, if you spin a Poke Stop that you have never visited before, you will get 300 XP.

While this is not much, every additional XP goes towards increasing your level. If you have been putting off a vacation to a new place for a while, this might be a good time to double down, since all Poke Stops here will give you the "new" bonus.

4) Complete Routes

Complete Routes to get massive XP (Image via TPC)

Another great way to maximize your XP gains during the XP Celebration Event in Pokemon GO is to follow Routes. Completing the first route of your day will give you 4,000 XP while the event is active. Any other routes that you follow after your first one will give you 2,000 XP as well.

If you complete a new route for the first time in Pokemon GO, you will get a whopping 12,000 XP during the XP Celebration Event. This is an excellent way to farm during this event, since following routes will also count towards your egg-hatch progress, which will in turn give you more XP.

5) Complete any pending or new Research in Pokemon GO

One of the best ways to maximize your XP gains during the XP Celebration Event in Pokemon GO is to complete any and every research. Even the tasks that end in a special Pokemon encounter are useful because you get some XP per critter caught.

Moreover, Pokemon GO will hold a special Timed Research that will award you with 7 million XP, which has 50 individual steps. Each step gives you more XP than the previous one, and you must absolutely complete all of these for a huge amount of free XP.

6) Take part in the Community Day activities

The August 2025 Community Day features Rookidee (Image via TPC)

Community Days take place once every month, and these generally give you a chance to catch an exclusive Pokemon at certain times of the day. While this itself is a great way to catch Pokemon and get XP, the stars of this method are the special event Researches.

During Community Days, special Field Research and events are common, which often have a decent amount of XP as rewards. During the Pokemon GO XP Celebration Event, these XP-rewards will also be doubled, which will easily allow you to rise through the ranks easily.

7) Use Lucky Egg

The most crucial item that will make the XP grind infinitely easier is your Lucky Egg. Before every major milestone (like the seven-day catch bonus, or a raid,) use this item. A Lucky Egg will further double your XP gain for 30 minutes. Make sure to use a Lucky Egg before you get the XP, or its functions won't work.

To maximize your XP gains with the Lucky Egg during the Pokemon GO XP Celebration Event, use it before taking part in Raids or Max Battles. With the already doubled XP, you can even get more than 100,000 XP from a single raid if more event-specific XP modifiers are active.

