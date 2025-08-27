Mega Rayquaza return confirmed for Pokemon GO Tales of Transformation

After a little over a year's absence, Mega Rayquaza is confirmed to return to Pokemon GO sometime during the next couple of months. The information came to light with the Tales of Transformation reveal video. We still don't know when the powerful Mega Evolution will reappear or in what event.

Mega Rayquaza debuted in Pokemon GO in 2023 with Pokemon GO Fest 2023. It then reappeared in June 2024 as part of Elite Raids. Issues with that event led to Niantic repeating the event in August 2024 in a Mega Legendary Raid format.

Mega Rayquaza will reappear with Tales of Transformation in Pokemon GO

In the Tales of Transformation reveal trailer, Mega Rayquaza is featured right at the beginning of the video. Pokemon GO players will hope that Niantic doesn't choose to bring back the powerful 'mon as part of another Elite Raid event. Elite Raids can only be fought in person at Elite Raid Gyms. Given that Mega Rayquaza is tough to take down, those living in rural areas will struggle to catch one.

A similar complaint appeared with the recent Eternatus debut in Max Battles. It required roughly 20-30 trainers with proper counters to take down the Pokemon at designated Power Spots. Even though the battle was remote-friendly, Remote Raid Passes are not freely available in Pokemon GO.

Mega Evolving Rayquaza isn't an easy affair either in Pokemon GO. To do so, you will need one that knows the Charged Attack Dragon Ascent. You will need a Meteorite to teach Dragon Ascent to Rayquaza.

Other Mega Evolutions confirmed for Tales of Transformation

The following Mega Evolutions were featured in the season's reveal trailer:

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Alakazam

Mega Metagross

Mega Lucario

Mega Sharpedo

Mega Camerupt

Mega Charizard X & Y

Mega Venusaur

Mega Blastoise

Tales of Transformation will also see the arrival of Resolute Forme Keldeo in Pokemon GO. The season will also host Wild Area 2025, which is likely set to be the first appearance of a Gen VIII Dark-/Fairy-type Pokemon and its family.

