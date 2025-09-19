How to get Empoleon in Pokemon Unite

With the recent debut of Empoleon in Pokemon Unite, Aeos Islands has once again expanded its playable roster. This Emperor Pokemon is the first melee fighter among the All-Rounders to rely on Special Attack damage rather than physical strength, in contrast to the majority of characters in this category.

Empoleon is a intermediate-difficulty versatile choice for players who like unpredictable battles and sustained clashes, relying on a balanced combination of offense, healing, and disruption.

Here is all the information you require to unlock Empoleon in Pokemon Unite if you are eager to include it in your lineup.

Unlocking Empoleon in Pokemon Unite

Empoleon’s Hoarfrost Emperor Challenge as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Empoleon in Pokemon Unite can be obtained through a limited-time event called Empoleon’s Hoarfrost Emperor Challenge, running from September 19 to October 14. The event takes the form of a board game, where your progress depends on rolling dice and clearing tasks. To secure this Gen four Water starter’s Unite License, you will need to collect 1,000 Hoarfrost Emperor Coins.

Empoleon's character needs to exhanged for 1,000 Hoarfrost Emperor Coins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how to participate:

1) Daily Dice Login: Log in each day to receive one die. You can only hold one login die at a time, so make sure to use it before the next day or it will reset.

2) Rolling the Die: Roll your die to move across the event board. If you are unhappy with your roll, you can reroll using Aeos Coins (up to five rerolls per die).

3) Tile Missions: Each tile presents a small mission, such as winning two matches or playing with a specific Pokemon like Talonflame. Complete the mission to roll again, or skip it instantly by spending 5 Aeos Gems.

4) Hoarfrost Emperor rewards: Finishing a board earns you Hoarfrost Emperor Coins:

90% chance of 100 Coins

of 100 Coins 10% chance of 150 Coins

5) Lucky Squares: Some tiles are “lucky” and automatically move you ahead by 1-3 spaces, speeding up your progress.

6) Extra Dice opportunities: You can get up to 10 bonus dice during the event through:

Support Log-In Bonus

Coin Collection Challenge (part of the Twin Dragon Festival)

Regal Style: Empoleon Pokemon Unite Holowear

Regal Style: Empoleon in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you have unlocked Empoleon in Pokemon Unite, you can also pick up a special outfit to celebrate its debut. The Regal Style: Empoleon Holowear is available in the in-game shop. Here’s how to get it:

Head to the Shop from the main menu. Navigate to the Zico Trading section. Select Regal Style: Empoleon (it should appear near the top).

This Holowear costs 1,290 Aeos Gems, but keep in mind, you must already own Empoleon’s License before purchasing it.

