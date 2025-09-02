  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon Unite reveals new Mega Evolutions, release date explored

Pokemon Unite reveals new Mega Evolutions, release date explored

By Aashish Victor
Modified Sep 02, 2025 09:22 GMT
Pokemon Unite reveals new Mega Evolutions, release date explored
Four new Megas coming in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega evolutions are expanding Pokemon Unite's roster, as the franchise's most popular battle gimmick has been the spotlight for almost all the games' upcoming events. For the longest time, Mewtwo was the only Pokemon in the game that could Mega Evolve, both in its X and Y forms. At last, devs of Unite hava officially confirmed that more Mega Evolutions will make their debut soon.

Ad

New Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Unite: What we know so far

sk promotional banner
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Mewtwo set the stage when both Mega Mewtwo X and Y joined the roster in 2023. Until now, no other Mega Evolutions had been introduced. Now, Mega Lucario will join Aeos Island on October 3, 2025, followed by Mega Charizard X on October 24.

Beyond these two, the developers teased that two more Mega Evolution Pokemon are scheduled to arrive before the end of 2025, though who these two Pokemon are kept a secret.

Also read: All new Pokemon Unite licenses announced at 2025 World Championships

Ad

New Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Unite: Speculation according to recent updates

Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The recent Pokemon Unite Map change update shed light on how Megas from now onwards may function in-game. Beginning September 4, both forms of Mewtwo will automatically equip their respective Mega Stones: Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y, as fixed Held Items, similar to Zacian’s Rusted Sword.

Ad

This system change suggests that future Mega Evolutions, such as Lucario and Charizard, may not receive separate licenses. Instead, their existing Pokemon licenses will gain access to their respective Mega Stones unique to that particular evolution.

More importantly, the two Mega reveals are for Pokemon already present in the game hints that the two unrevealed Mega Evolutions might also belong to the current roster.

Since both Mega Lucario and Mega Charizard X are coming in October, we can speclulate that the third entry would be in mid November and the final Mega Evolution in early Decmeber.

Ad

Also read: When is Pawmot coming to Unite?

New Possible Megas in Pokemon Unite

While the developers keep the others a secret, we can speculate on who they could be. Likely contenders include Mega Venusaur, Mega Gengar, Mega Gyarados, Mega Sableye, Mega Gardevoir or even Mega Blaziken.

Another strong possibility is the recently revealed Mega Dragonite, as a promotion for the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A title.

Also read: Unite U-Impact [Part 3]: Release date, balance updates, and more

Ad

If you are interested in other topics related to the game, check out these articles:

About the author
Aashish Victor

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Aashish Victor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications