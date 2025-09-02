Pokemon Unite reveals new Mega Evolutions, release date explored

Mega evolutions are expanding Pokemon Unite's roster, as the franchise's most popular battle gimmick has been the spotlight for almost all the games' upcoming events. For the longest time, Mewtwo was the only Pokemon in the game that could Mega Evolve, both in its X and Y forms. At last, devs of Unite hava officially confirmed that more Mega Evolutions will make their debut soon.New Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Unite: What we know so farMewtwo set the stage when both Mega Mewtwo X and Y joined the roster in 2023. Until now, no other Mega Evolutions had been introduced. Now, Mega Lucario will join Aeos Island on October 3, 2025, followed by Mega Charizard X on October 24.Beyond these two, the developers teased that two more Mega Evolution Pokemon are scheduled to arrive before the end of 2025, though who these two Pokemon are kept a secret.Also read: All new Pokemon Unite licenses announced at 2025 World ChampionshipsNew Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Unite: Speculation according to recent updatesMega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)The recent Pokemon Unite Map change update shed light on how Megas from now onwards may function in-game. Beginning September 4, both forms of Mewtwo will automatically equip their respective Mega Stones: Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y, as fixed Held Items, similar to Zacian’s Rusted Sword.This system change suggests that future Mega Evolutions, such as Lucario and Charizard, may not receive separate licenses. Instead, their existing Pokemon licenses will gain access to their respective Mega Stones unique to that particular evolution.More importantly, the two Mega reveals are for Pokemon already present in the game hints that the two unrevealed Mega Evolutions might also belong to the current roster.Since both Mega Lucario and Mega Charizard X are coming in October, we can speclulate that the third entry would be in mid November and the final Mega Evolution in early Decmeber.Also read: When is Pawmot coming to Unite?New Possible Megas in Pokemon UniteWhile the developers keep the others a secret, we can speculate on who they could be. Likely contenders include Mega Venusaur, Mega Gengar, Mega Gyarados, Mega Sableye, Mega Gardevoir or even Mega Blaziken.Another strong possibility is the recently revealed Mega Dragonite, as a promotion for the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A title.Also read: Unite U-Impact [Part 3]: Release date, balance updates, and moreIf you are interested in other topics related to the game, check out these articles:Pokemon Unite license tier listUnite Solo Queue licenses tier listBest Build for every Unite licenseBest Boost Emblems in the gameHeld Item tier listBattle Item tier list