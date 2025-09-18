Pokemon Unite Empoleon: Best moveset, builds, counters, and more

Pokemon Unite Empoleon is making its debut as an All-Rounder. Known for its regal appearance and commanding presence, this Emperor Pokemon offers a unique playstyle that sets it apart from the rest. Unlike other All-Rounders, this Piplup evolution line is the very first melee fighter that utilizes Special Attack damage.Empoleon starts off as Piplup and evolves into Prinplup at level 5. From there, it takes its final form as Empoleon at level 7. Classified as an Intermediate-difficulty Pokemon, Empoleon offers a balanced approach, capable of dealing sustained damage, healing, and disrupting opponents.Pokemon Unite Empoleon: Ability breakdownTorrent (Passive): Empoleon’s entire kit revolves around the Torrent gauge, which fills when a move is used or just passively over time. Once the gauge reaches over 50%, activating any move consumes half of the total gauge, empowering that very ability that is being used. Additionally, if Empoleon’s HP is low, the gauge fills faster.Level 5 Move options (choose one)Metal Claw: Empoleon dashes forward, striking with steel-coated wings that damage and shove enemies. When boosted by Torrent, this ability grants a temporary shield. (Consumes 50 Torrent gauge)Aqua Jet: A swift charge that deals damage and briefly increases basic attack speed. With the Torrent boost, it reduces the target’s Special Defense. (Consumes 50 Torrent gauge)Level 7 Move options (choose one)Hydro Cannon: Fires a strong water blast, stunning enemies hit. When Torrent-boosted, it spawns a whirlpool at the point of impact that deals damage over time and healing Empoleon. (Consumes 50 Torrent gauge)Whirlpool: Creates a swirling vortex around Empoleon that damages foes and heals the user. Boosted Torrent versions deal more damage, restore extra HP, and end the combo with a finishing slash that also knocks enemies back. Keep in mind, Whirlpool roots Empoleon in place, so you can’t use it while moving. (Consumes 50 Torrent gauge). Also read: Pokemon Unite Pawmot: Best moveset, builds, counters, and morePokemon Unite Empoleon: Unite Move - Sovereign SlideEmpoleon dashes in a linear at high speed toward a target, colliding with one enemy. The targeted enemy is thrown up in the air, summoning a whirlpool around Empoleon, which slows nearby foes and fills its Torrent gauge more quickly. Empoleon's Unite Move is more of a buff than the usual burst of damage. Also read: Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble: Release date, balance updates, and morePokemon Unite Empoleon: Best MovesetEmpoleon's in-game stat distribution (Image via The Pokemon Company)Metal Claw + Whirlpool combo is the best combo for Empoleon giving players a more sustain-heavy brawl strategy. The following are the reasons why this set stands highest in Empoleon’s kit:This combo leans toward surviving long and having battlefield presence.Metal Claw gives Empoleon a shield when Torrent-boosted, improving survivability in the frontline.Whirlpool creates a zone of control that damages enemies while healing Empoleon, ideal for holding objectives or baiting fights in confined areas.The tradeoff is mobility; since Whirlpool roots Empoleon in place, poor positioning can backfire. However, if used smartly, it allows you to stall enemies and outlast them in clashes.Also read: Pokemon Unite reveals new Mega Evolutions, release date exploredPokemon Unite Empoleon: Best Held ItemsSlick Spoon: Increases Sp. Atk and HP and ignores part of the opponent’s Sp. Def.Drive Lens: Has scaling Sp. Atk with cooldown reductions.Wise Glasses: Gives straightforward Sp. Atk stat increase.Alternative picks: Sp. Atk Specs, Shell Bell and Choice Specs.Also read: All new Pokemon Unite Map updates: Groudon, Regidrago, and morePokemon Unite Empoleon: Best Battle Items optionsEject Button: A staple option for mobility, letting you chase, escape or reposition yourself.Full Heal: Excellent against crowd control-heavy opponents, removing and granting a brief immunity against status conditions.Also read: All new Pokemon Unite licenses announced at 2025 World ChampionshipsPokemon Unite Empoleon: Best Emblem setup6 Green Emblems: +4% Special Attack for stronger offensive output overall.7 Black Emblems: +4% cooldown reduction, allowing more frequent ability use and Torrent gauge charge.Also read: Pokemon Unite Latias: Best moveset, builds, items, and moreHow to counter Empoleon in Pokemon UniteBest counters to Pokemon Unite Empoleon (Image via The Pokemon Company)While Pokemon Unite Empoleon can be a formidable entry to the game, it has weaknesses that can be capitalized on. Here’s how to handle it:Exploit mobility limits: Outside of Aqua Jet and its Unite Move, Empoleon lacks strong escape tools. Pokemon with mobility, like Zeraora or Talonflame, can punish its positioning.Burst damage: Empoleon thrives in sustained fights. Burst damage dealers like Gengar, Absol, or Cinderace can take it down before it leverages its healing.Interrupts and displacements: Since Whirlpool roots Empoleon, Pokemon like Snorlax or Blastoise can take advantage of that to chain stun it.Ranged pressure: Attackers like Dragapult, Decidueye and Greninja can chip Empoleon down from a distance.Force Pokemon Unite Empoleon to use its Torrent gauge inefficiently. If you successfully bait its boosted abilities, its overall impact drops significantly.Also read: Pokemon Unite Latios: Best moveset, builds, items, and moreIf you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles:Pokemon Unite license tier listUnite Solo Queue licenses tier listBest Build for every Unite licenseBest Boost Emblems in the gameHeld Item tier listBattle Item tier list