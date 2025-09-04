Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble: Release date, balance updates, and more

Pokemon Unite’s newest update, titled Celestial Rumble, is will be live from September 4, 2025, at 04:00 (UTC) onwards, bringing a long list of additions, gameplay tweaks, and balance changes. As always, the patch introduces a mix of content updates and rebalancing to keep battles competitive and fair.Alongside the debut of new Pokemon and themed events, some long-standing favorites are receiving stat boosts, nerfs, or adjustments to encourage versatility on every team.Let’s break down everything included in the Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble Ver. 1.20.1.2 update.Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble: New additionsPawmot Arrives: The Electric/Fighting-type Gen 9 Pokemon makes its Unite debut, bringing special missions and rewards along with it.Groudon in Theia Sky Ruins: The Legendary Continent Pokemon replaces Rayquaza in a revamped version of the map, now called Theia Sky Ruins (Groudon).Battle Pass Season: A new season begins, with Fiesta Style: Armarouge Holowear being the main highlight.Lucky Ice Pops update: New Pajama Sets updated.Pawmot License art: Includes artwork featuring Pawmi.Shop &amp; Event refresh: More items and timed events are now available.Also read: Pokemon Unite reveals new Mega Evolutions, release date exploredPokemon Unite Celestial Rumble: Balance updatesPokemon receiving major changes this Pokemon Unite update (Image via The Pokemon Company)1) TrevenantCurseMovement speed decrease: 10%/14%/18% → 12%/17%/22%When the Curse gauge is full, the final burst of damage leaves opponents unable to act.Pain SplitDamage split to opponent: 25%/35%/45% → 30%/40%/50%Horn LeechHP recovery: 12%/15%/18% → 15%/18%/21% of Max HPTo strengthen Trevenant's role as a Defender that hinders opponents and fights tenaciously, its moves have been enhanced. Adding an &quot;unable to act&quot; effect to Curse increases Trevenant's impact in team fights, while improvements to Pain Split and Horn Leech will allow Trevenant to stay on the front line for longer.2) TinkatonSmack DownCan now move while using this move.The swung hammer now also deals damage.Damage: 12% decreaseIce HammerControl change: Can now be aimed at a designated area.Damage: 20% increaseThiefMovement speed increase: 25% → 20%Thief+Movement speed increase: 50% → 40%The usability of Smack Down and Ice Hammer has been improved, allowing for more freedom in positioning. Accordingly, the damage of some moves and movement speed increase effects have been reviewed.3) VenusaurStatsHP: 3300-6500 → 3300-6800Defense: 45-226 → 50-281Sp. Def: 35-169 → 50-240Solar BeamAdditional damage: 7.5% → 12.5% of opponent's max HPVenusaur's durability for frontline engagement and its damage from the backline have been improved, allowing Venusaur to perform well as either a frontline or a damage dealer for the team.4) ArmarougeArmor CannonDamage: 15% increaseFlame ChargeShield amount: 15% increaseBy increasing the damage of Armor Cannon and the shield from Flame Charge, both moves are now intended to be viable choices.5) InteleonStatsHP: 3200-6300 → 3200-6550Defense: 35-225 → 35-260Sp. Def: 25-225 → 25-260Snipe ShotTime until a use is recovered: 7.5s → 7sAcrobaticsCooldown: 7.5s → 7sTo improve situations where Inteleon was easily knocked out, its durability has been increased. Additionally, the reuse time of its main moves has been shortened, making it easier to snipe from a distance and engage in hit-and-run tactics.6) DelphoxFlame ChargeDamage: 30% increaseFlame Charge+Movement speed increase duration: 1.5s → 2sTo strengthen Delphox's ability to deal damage while maintaining mobility, the performance of Flame Charge has been improved.7) Mewtwo XHeld Item AdjustmentNow holds Mewtwonite X as a fixed item.Ability: PressureAttack, Defense, and Sp. Def increase upon Mega Evolving: 10% → 18%TeleportMovement speed increase: 10% → 20%Teleport+Damage increase: 15% → 20%The explosive power of Mewtwo X's Mega Evolution has been further enhanced, causing its strengths to stand out even more. The usability of Teleport has also been improved, increasing its ability to pursue opponents.8) Mewtwo YHeld Item AdjustmentNow holds Mewtwonite Y as a fixed item.Ability: PressureAttack speed increase from basic attacks: Increased based on level → Fixed at 3%Attack speed upon Mega Evolving: Increased based on level → Fixed at 35%RecoverMovement speed increase: 10% → 30%HP recovery from basic attacks: 30% → 40%Shield amount: 10% increaseRecover+HP recovery from basic attacks: 40% → 50%The attack speed increase has been changed from scaling with level to a fixed value, allowing Mewtwo Y to gain high attack speed from the early game. By enhancing the recovery and mobility from Recover, Mewtwo Y can now continue to deal damage more consistently.9) CharizardFlamethrowerCooldown: 5.5s → 6sMovement speed increase duration: 4s → 3sDamage: Approx. 6% decreaseFire BlastDamage: 12% decreaseFlare BlitzDamage: 20% decreaseRegardless of which moves were chosen, Charizard's damage output was extremely high, posing a major threat to the opposing team. Therefore, the damage of its main moves and their additional effects have been adjusted to create opportunities for opponents to counter.10) Ho-OhFlamethrowerDamage: Approx. 17% decreaseTailwindDamage: 15% decreaseSafeguardCooldown: 5s → 6sHo-Oh's performance remained overly powerful due to its combination of high sustained damage, mobility, and defensive capabilities. Adjustments have been made to its primary offensive move, Flamethrower, as well as to Tailwind and Safeguard, which were especially dominant in the early game.11) ZacianSlashDamage: 15% decreasePlay RoughDamage: 10% decreaseZacian's burst potential with stored Aeos energy was too high, giving it significant influence, especially from the early to mid-game. Therefore, the damage of its main moves has been reduced to increase opportunities for other Pokemon to be effective.12) Galarian RapidashPsybeamDamage: 10% decreaseDazzling GleamDamage: 5% decreaseGalarian Rapidash combined high mobility with high damage, making it extremely difficult to handle depending on the opponent's team composition. Dragon PulseEmpowered basic attack damage: 15% decreasePsychic projectile damage: Approx. 15% decreaseConsidering the improved usability of Latios's other moves from the last adjustment, the damage of Dragon Pulse has been reduced to balance the move choices.Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble: In-battle communication updates and Bug FixesPokemon receiving minor bug fixes this Pokemon Unite update (Image via The Pokemon Company)Quick Chat "Check it out!" can no longer be used on allies to prevent toxic misuse.Fixed Rocky Helmet cooldown bug affecting Lucario and Trevenant.Corrected Meowscarada's Flower Trick damage calculation.Adjusted activation range for Alolan Raichu's Unite Move.Pokemon list screen ordering updated for better navigation.