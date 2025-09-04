  • home icon
Pokemon Unite Pawmot: Best moveset, builds, counters, and more

By Aashish Victor
Modified Sep 04, 2025 15:46 GMT
Pokemon Unite Pawmot: Best moveset, builds, counters, and more
Pawmot joins the Pokemon Unite fray (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Unite Pawmot has arrived on Aeos Island. This Gen 9 Electric/Fighting-type joined the game's All-Rounders list, bringing a balanced mix of offense and survivability. Pawmot is a quick melee-focused brawl character, that draws players who like chasing targets and disrupting enemy backlines.

As an intermediate difficulty licence, Pawmot's kit revolves around boosted attacks and Fighter Mode, which amplifies its damage output during battle.

Let’s break down Pawmot’s moveset, ideal combo, item loadout, emblem setups, and which Pokemon can shut it down.

Pokemon Unite Pawmot: All moves breakdown

Boosted Attacks

Every third basic attack becomes boosted, making Pawmot lunge at an opponent for increased damage.

Passive Ability: Iron Fist

When a move connects, Pawmot’s next basic attack deals extra damage and restores some HP. In Fighter Mode, its attack speed also increases for a short time, stacking up to twice.

Pokemon Unite Pawmot's starting moves (Lv. 1 or 3)

  • Nuzzle: A Sure-Hit move that deals damage and paralyzes the target.
  • Scratch: A straightforward damage option that has "Sure Hit" targeting.
Level 5 move options

  • Thunder Punch: Punches in a chosen area, damaging and slowing enemies. In Fighter Mode, it hits with increased damage but loses its slowing effect and range.
  • Supercell Slam: Pawmot dashes into a target area, damaging and slowing foes. If it hits opponents, it can follow up with a powerful punch that shoves them in a certain direction. Missing the dash causes recoil damage. In Fighter Mode, the attack trades area coverage for higher damage.
Level 7 move options

  • Volt Switch: Cloaking itself in electricity, Pawmot dashes into enemies before repositioning behind them. It can be recast once again, but the second dash is only available for some time. In Fighter Mode, the recast is removed, but Pawmot gains movement speed instead.
  • Mach Punch: A lightning-fast strike that shoves and stuns enemies for some time. Its cooldown shortens with every basic attack landed. In Fighter Mode, the shove effect is removed, but the number of punches increases.
Pokemon Unite Pawmot's Unite Move: Zip Zap Full-Charge Spark (Level 9)

Pawmot using its Unite Move: Zip Zap Full-Charge Spark (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Pawmot charges at a targeted enemy, discharging electricity to damage them and nearby foes. After that, it switches into Fighter Mode for a set duration, making basic attacks stronger and changing the effects of certain abilities.

Pokemon Unite Pawmot: Best moveset combo

Thunder Punch + Volt Switch

This combination gives Pawmot strong burst damage with the essential mobility. While Volt Switch enables quick repositioning, for either chasing or retreating, Thunder Punch provides consistent damage. When equipped with these two moves, Pawmot becomes a versatile threat in both team battles as well as one-on-one clashes.

Pokemon Unite Pawmot: Best Held Items

Pawmot&#039;s evolution line as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
  • Razor Claw: Gives a damage boost and increases Critical chances.
  • Muscle Band: Increases both Attack and Attack Speed
  • Attack Weight: Scales your Attack stats permanently as you score
Alternative options: Accel Bracer, Weakness Policy and Rapid-Fire Scarf.

Pokemon Unite Pawmot: Best Battle Item

The following are the two most viable picks for Pawmot, depending on your playstyle:

  • X Attack: Temporarily enhances offensive stats
  • Eject Button: A great tool to escape, chase, or repositioning

Pokemon Unite Pawmot: Best Emblem setup

  • Brown x6: +4% Attack
  • White x6: +4% HP

Best counters to Pawmot in Pokemon Unite

Best Pokemon to counter Pawmot in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)
While Pawmot can be a threat in close combat, it struggles against Pokemon who can outrange, kite, or shut down its mobility. Strong counters include:

  • Mew, Alolan Ninetales and Decidueye: Solid Attackers that can punish Pawmot from a safe distance.
  • Trevenant and Snorlax: Bulky Defenders with heavy crowd-control that can hinder Pawmot’s momentum.
  • Zoroark and Absol: Burst assassins that can eliminate Pawmot quickly before it can react and retaliate.

The key to countering Pawmot is to deny its engages: either through CC, spacing, or burst hits.

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

