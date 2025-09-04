How to get Pawmot in Pokemon Unite

Pawmot in Pokemon Unite is a playable charater now, expanding the title's roster. The Electric/Fighting-type Pokemon from Generation 9 gives a fresh playstyle in the All-Rounder category. Classified as a melee intermediate difficulty level licence, Pawmot utilizes physical Attack damage.
For those eager to unlock and play this new arrival, the process is quite straightforward. You don’t need to complete any special challenges or events. Below, we’ll walk through all the steps to get Pawmot, its cost, and even some details about its exclusive debut Holowear.
How to obtain Pawmot in Pokemon Unite
- Access the Shop: From the main menu, find the shopping cart icon on the right-hand side of the main screen. This will open the in-game Shop.
- Go to the Unite Battle Committee: Proceed to the "Unite Battle Committee" section within the Shop. All Pokemon licenses can be bought here.
- Locate Pawmot: Pawmot should appear at the top of the list, since it's the latest addition. But for some reason, if it doesn’t, you can use the filters at the top of the menu and find Pawmot under the "All-Rounder" category.
- Purchase the License: Once you’ve found Pawmot, simply buy its license with the available currency, and it will be added to your roster of playable Pokemon.
Cost of Pawmot in Pokemon Unite
At the moment Pawmot in Pokemon Unitecan has only one available method of purchase, 790 Aeos Gems. After a week, it can also be purchased for 13,000 Aeos Coins.
Concert Style: Pawmot - Exclusive Pokemon Unite Pawmot Holowear
To celebrate its arrival, Pawmot is also available in a special Concert Style: Pawmot Holowear variant for 890 Aeos Gems. Players can purchase both Pawmot and its Concert Style look together in a bundle:
- Regular price: 1,680 Aeos Gems
- Limited-time offer (10 days): 1,428 Aeos Gems
