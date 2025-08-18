How to get Eternatus in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Eternatus in Pokemon GO debuted on August 19, 2025, as part of the Dark Skies event. It is a Poison- and Dragon-type creature that is the final boss of the Gen VIII main series games. It has a lot of unique features associated with it, making it a creature you definitely want to get your hands on.This article covers how you can get Eternatus in Pokemon GO and what you can do with it.How to get Eternatus in Pokemon GOTo Eternatus in the mobile game, you must log in to the app after 10 am local time on Monday, August 18, 2025. Doing this will give you access to the GO Pass: Max Finale, which contains an encounter with Eternatus in tier 60.You can earn GO Points by completing certain activities until 9 pm local time on Sunday, August 24, 2025. There will be a cap on how many points (50) you can collect until 11:59 pm local time on Friday, August 22, 2025. This limit will be lifted for Saturday and Sunday. The activities you must partake in to earn GO Points to unlock the Eternatus encounter are:Win a four- or five-star Dynamax Battle - 25 PTSWin a Gigantamax Battle - 25 PTSWin a five-star raid - 25 PTSWin a two- or three-star Dynamax Battle - 15 PTSWin a three-star raid - 15 PTSWin a one-star Dynamax Battle - 10 PTSWin a one-star raid - 10 PTSYou require 10 points to progress from one rank to another. The pass will expire on Tuesday, August 26, at 9 pm local time, so be sure to claim your rewards before that.Once you reach the 60th tier, you will earn an encounter with Eternatus in Pokemon GO. Following this, you will be given Eternatus Candy. If you purchase the GO Pass Deluxe, you will receive much more Candy as well as Candy XL.Can Eternatus in Pokemon GO be shiny?No Shiny Eterunatus is not available in Pokemon GO as of August 2025. You must wait for a while before it is released.Can Eternatus be traded in Pokemon GO?No you cannot trade Eternatus in the mobile game. The only way to acquire it is to complete Tier 60 of the GO Pass: Max Finale before August 26, 2025. It cannot be sent to Pokemon HOME either.In other news, Beelzeboy won the 2025 Pokemon GO World Championships.Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts