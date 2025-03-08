  • home icon
How to get Fuecoco in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Samir Dhakal
Modified Mar 08, 2025 04:11 GMT
How to obtain Fuecoco in Pokemon GO and is it shiny?
Fuecoco is in Pokemon GO. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fuecoco in Pokemon GO is a Fire-type creature from the Paldea region. It features in the Fuecoco Community Day on March 8, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. The event also sees the debut of the Pocket Monster's shiny variant. You can evolve shiny Fuecoco into shiny Crocalor and then into shiny Skeledirge using a total of 125 Candies.

Here is everything you need to know to acquire Fuecoco in Pokemon GO.

How to get Fuecoco in Pokemon GO

Fuecoco in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Fuecoco in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are the ways to obtain Fuecoco in Pokemon GO:

  • Wild encounters
  • Research tasks
  • Eggs
  • Trade

Wild encounters

Fuecoco can appear as an encounter in the wild. You can catch it by throwing Poke Balls at it. Its catch CP varies due to the Weather Boost effect.

The maximum catch CPs for Fuecoco obtained in wild encounters are as follows:

  • No weather boost: 966
  • Weather boost (Sunny): 1,046

Its shiny variant will also have the same max catch CPs.

Research tasks

You can earn encounters with Feucoco in Pokemon GO by completing specific Research tasks. If you want to get Feucoco this way, access Research quests that give the creature as a reward and complete them.

When acquired as rewards for finishing Research tasks, Fuecoco has the following stats:

  • CP range: 447 CP - 483 CP
  • Level: 15 (10/10/10 minimum IVs)

Hatch Eggs

Fuecoco has been featured in 2 KM Eggs and 7 KM Eggs in past events and seasons. The ongoing Might and Mastery season could make some provision for it to come back as an Egg hatch.

As an Egg hatch, Fuecoco in Pokemon GO has the following stats:

  • CP range: 596 CP - 644 CP
  • Level: 20 (10/10/10 minimum IVs)

Trade

Fuecoco, along with its evolutionary lines, can be traded. You can ask your in-game friends to trade one with you by meeting them in person.

Are there any other ways to get Fuecoco in Pokemon GO?

Yes, the least popular method to obtain this creature is to collect it as a Photobomb find. You can get up to five Photobomb Fuecoco encounters in the Fuecoco Community Day event.

Can Fuecoco be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Fuecoco (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Shiny Fuecoco (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Fuecoco will become available for the first time on March 8, 2025, as part of the Fuecoco Community Day. It can be evolved.

