How to get all Furfrou Forms in Pokemon Legends Z-A

There is a range of Furfrou Forms in Pokemon Legends Z-A, and you can unlock every single one of them in-game. Furfrou happens to be one of the few Pokemon that you can style and groom to your heart's content. It does need some patience and a bit of money.
In this article, we will explore how you can get your hands on the different Furfrou Forms in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Read below to know more.
Where to find Furfrou in Pokemon Legends Z-A
First and foremost, before we get to finding the different Furfrou Forms, we must get our hands on the Pokemon itself. Trainers can catch this Pokemon in different Wild Zones. In our opinion, Wild Zone 11 and Wild Zone 17 are the better hotspots where you can definitely find at least one Furfrou in-game.
How to change Furfrou Forms
Now, to change your Furfrou's Forms, you need to first get your qualification as a Furfrou Trimmer in the game. To do that, you have to complete the side quest 'Becoming a Furfrou Trimmer'. You can pick this mission from the Trimmer NPC at Jaune Sector 6.
In this mission, you have to train the Trimmer NPC's Scyther to execute a 'Slash' attack. You can easily do that by choosing one of your Pokemon that has the 'Slash' move set and demonstrating it to Scyther. Once done, you will successfully complete the side-quest and become a Furfrou Trimmer in-game.
How to get all Furfrou Forms
Once you've successfully become a Furfrou Trimmer, you will automatically unlock the different Furfrou Forms offered in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. To execute any of the styles, you will have to spend a total of 500 Poke Dollars.
Here's a look at the different Furfrou Forms you will unlock after becoming a Furfrou Trimmer:
- Star Trim
- Kabuku Trim
- Dandy Trim
- Debutante Trim
- Matron Trim
- Pharaoh Trim
- Heart Trim
- La Reine Trim
- Diamond Trim
That's everything that you need to know about getting your hands on all the Furfrou Forms in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
