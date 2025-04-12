  • home icon
How to get Hariyama in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Akash Sil
Modified Apr 12, 2025 14:48 GMT
Hariyama in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Hariyama in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hariyama will be available more often in Pokemon GO Raids as a part of the Sparring Partners Raid Day. The event is scheduled for April 13, 2025, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time. During this time, players will have increased odds of encountering a shiny Hariyama after completing a raid. Moreover, Hariyama will add the move Upper Hand to its moveset.

First introduced in Generation III, Hariyama is a Fighting-type Pokemon. It evolves from Makuhita and was first seen in the Hoenn region. This article will cover all the methods using which players can get their hands on Hariyama in Pokemon GO.

How to get Hariyama in Pokemon GO

  • Encountering Makuhita in the wild
  • Raids
  • Trading

Hariyama in the Sparring Partners Raid Day event (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Hariyama in the Sparring Partners Raid Day event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Encountering Makuhita in the wild

Makuhita can be found in the wild in Pokemon GO. The chances of getting one are boosted further during cloudy weather. Once captured, a Makuhita needs 50 Candy to evolve into Hariyama. To farm Candy, you can make Makuhita a Buddy Pokemon. As a Buddy, Makuhita will give 1 Candy for every 3km walked together.

Raids

Hariyama will be available more often in 3-star raids during the Sparring Partners Raid Day event. As part of the Raid Day, the Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 20. This will start from April 12 at 5:00 pm until April 13, 2025, at 8:00 pm PDT. Players will also receive up to six free Raid passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

Trade with other players

If you are unlucky and weren't able to acquire a Hariyama during the Sparring Partners Raid Day, you can get it by trading with an in-game friend, who has one. Note that this will cost you a lot of Stardust depending on your friendship level.

Can Hariyama be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Hariyama and its Shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Hariyama and its Shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, Hariyama can be shiny in Pokemon GO. In fact, as part of the Sparring Partners event, the odds of getting a shiny Hariyama will be boosted in Raids.

Pokemon GO Hariyama: Stats and moves

  • Type: Fighting
  • Attack: 209
  • Defense: 114
  • Stamina: 302
  • Max CP: 3198
  • Fast Attacks: Counter, Force Palm, and Bullet Punch
  • Charged Attacks: Close Combat, Dynamic Punch, Superpower, and Heavy Slam

From tomorrow (April 13, 2025) onwards, Hariyama will also add the Charged Attack Upper Hand to its movepool. It will be a 50 BP attack in Gyms and Raids. However, in Trainer Battles, its power will get boosted to 70, and it will have a chance to lower defense by one stage.

In other news, Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details have been announced.

Akash Sil

Akash Sil

Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."

Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.

In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
