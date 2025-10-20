How to get Larvitar, Pupitar, and Tyranitar in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Larvitar, Pupitar, and Tyranitar in Pokemon Legends Z-A are available during the mid-game phase. These creatures were originally part of the Gen II Johto games, and are considered strong picks in subsequent generations as well. Mega Tyranitar is also a strong member to have in your team.

This article covers everything you need to know about acquiring Larvitar, Pupitar, and Tyranitar in Legends Z-A.

Where to find Larvitar in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Larvitar can be found on a rooftop in Wild Zone 15. To unlock this area, you must fulfill the following conditions:

Complete Main Mission 19.

Complete Side Mission 080: A Shocking Territorial Dispute (part of Main Mission 26.

Larvitar in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

Main Mission 16 involves defeating Rogue Mega Beedrill, while Main Mission 26 is called "An Invitation from the SBC".

To reach the rooftop in Wild Zone 15 where Larvitar is available, teleport to Hibernal Pokemon Center. From there, walk straight down the road till you see an elevator on your right. Once unlocked by completing Side Mission 080, it will take you to a roof that is connected to another one by a spider web.

In this spot, you can find Larvitar that can be caught.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex

Can Larvitar be shiny in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Yes, Shiny Larvitar can be found. However, you might have to spend a lot of time respawning the creature before you encounter this alternate color version.

How to get Pupitar and Tyranitar in Pokemon Legends Z-A (evolution)

You can get Pupitar and Tyranitar via evolution. Here are the requirements:

Larvitar --- Level 24 ---> Pupitar

Pupitar ---- Level 48 ---> Tyranitar

While the Larvitar line doesn't need additional support to evolve, there are many special evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Here's how to get the other pseudo-legendaries available in Legends Z-A:

You can also check out the list of available items and new Mega Evolution stats.

