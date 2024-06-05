How to get Oranguru in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

In Pokemon GO, Oranguru is a Normal/Psychic-type species that originates from the Alola region. It has solid applications in Great and Ultra League PvP, but how can players get an Oranguru of their own, and can it appear in its shiny form? The good news is that there are multiple avenues to catch Oranguru, and the critter can also be found in its shiny variant in some rare occurrences.

With that in mind, it doesn't hurt to examine how to get Oranguru in Pokemon GO based on how it has appeared in the past and present. By examining how trainers can find and catch Oranguru, they can also zero in on methods to pursue to catch its shiny form as well.

How to get Oranguru in Pokemon GO

Oranguru can be obtained through many methods in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Oranguru has appeared in many aspects of Pokemon GO's gameplay. All of the ways that the Pocket Monster can appear or has appeared in the past can be found below:

Trending

Wild Encounters

Hatching 7km Eggs

Tier-3 Raid Battles

Research Task Encounters

Wild Encounters

Since April 2022, Oranguru can be found as a wild spawn in Pokemon GO. However, it isn't necessarily a common appearance.

Trainers who are hoping to find Oranguru in the wild may want to use standard lure modules or incense to increase Pokemon spawns around Pokestops or themselves, respectively. This doesn't guarantee an Oranguru spawn, but it does improve chances.

Moreover, during certain events, such as the yearly Sustainability Week, Oranguru can receive boosted wild spawning appearances, making it easier to find in the wild compared to ordinary gameplay.

As a matter of fact, the upcoming Slumbering Sands event should see Oranguru appear much more often in the wild alongside a few other choice Pocket Monsters.

Hatching 7km Eggs

In the past, Oranguru has been made available as a hatchable Pokemon from 7km eggs obtained from exchanging gifts from friends (7km eggs can now also be obtained by trading with the NPC Mateo after finishing a Route).

This, unfortunately, hasn't occurred since Pokemon GO Fest 2023, but Niantic may reintroduce Oranguru to egg pools in the future, so trainers should keep an eye out.

Tier-3 Raids

While it hasn't appeared in the raid arena in a few years, Oranguru was nonetheless obtainable for a time as a Tier-3 raid boss.

The last time Oranguru appeared in raids was during Psychic Spectacular 2022. However, the Psychic Spectacular is a recurring event, and Niantic can always slip the critter into the raid arena inside or outside of events in the future if it so chooses.

Research Task Rewards

Oranguru has rarely appeared as a research task reward in Pokemon GO. Specifically, it appeared as a Field Research Task reward during GO Fest 2023 and was also included in the Special/Timed Research for GO Fest that year. Otherwise, it hasn't appeared as a reward for completing research.

As luck would have it, Oranguru will once again be made available as a Field Research Task reward during the Slumbering Sands event, giving trainers another chance to obtain it if they can't do so in the wild.

How to get shiny Oranguru in Pokemon GO

Shiny Oranguru takes on a pleasant lavender coloration in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Oranguru hasn't appeared via eggs or raids in quite some time in Pokemon GO, trainers are mostly stuck to finding it in the wild, which can be tricky.

Regular use of lure modules and incense is recommended to coax it out of hiding. It might not hurt to check out nearby beaches since Oranguru is an Alolan native and is known to have debates against Slowking on beaches.

This may be one of the reasons why it's returning during the Slumbering Sands event on June 7-12, 2024, where trainers can catch it as a boosted wild encounter and as a Field Research Task award.

All things considered, if players aren't finding Oranguru in the wild outside of events, then participating in the likes of Sustainability Week or Slumbering Sands may be their best bet.

The boosted appearance of Oranguru events means that trainers have a higher chance of encountering the critter's shiny form. While this isn't guaranteed, it vastly improves a player's odds of finding it compared to searching in the wild normally.

Oranguru will also be making an appearance during GO Fest 2024's Ghostly Woods habitat, presenting players with another chance to find its shiny form.