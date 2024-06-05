Pokemon GO Oranguru: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good in PvP and Raids?

Pokemon GO trainers who have obtained the Normal/Psychic-type creature Oranguru may be curious about its battle effectiveness. What are its best movesets, what are counters to be aware of that give it trouble, and is it any good in raids or PvP? Overall, Oranguru is a solid PvP option, but it doesn't have the firepower for raiding compared to other Normal and Psychic-type Pokemon.
Regardless of what form of battle Pokemon GO trainers want to use Oranguru in, it's best to be aware of its best combined Fast/Charged Attack movesets as well as the counters that can cause it problems. Once these are addressed, we can circle back to Oranguru's overall effectiveness in raids and PvP and see why it performs well and not the other.
The best movesets for Oranguru in Pokemon GO
As a Normal/Psychic-type in Pokemon GO, Oranguru primarily has access to Normal and Psychic-type moves but also has a Dark-type and Grass-type move thrown in for good measure. Overall, Oranguru can use seven different moves split between three Fast Moves and four Charged Moves, which can be found below:
Fast Moves
- Zen Headbutt
- Confusion
- Yawn
Charged Moves
- Psychic
- Future Sight
- Foul Play
- Trailblaze
Oranguru's best PvE moveset
Although Oranguru doesn't perform well in PvE raids, it can still battle well enough in gym fights or against Team GO Rocket. With that in mind, Oranguru's best PvE moveset will be Confusion + Psychic, which deals the highest damage per second (DPS) of 11.41 and the highest total damage overall before fainting (TDO) of 363.7.
This is partially due to the fact that as a partial Psychic-type, Oranguru's use of Psychic-type moves increases its damage output thanks to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). Yawn is a near-useless Fast Move, and Psychic, while doing 30 less damage than Future Sight, has half the energy cost so it can be fired more often in PvE battles.
Oranguru's best PvP moveset
When it comes to using Oranguru in PvP, Confusion + Psychic will still offer the best overall damage and energy economy among Oranguru's potential movesets. However, it's advised to teach Oranguru a second Charged Attack that isn't a Psychic-type move to improve its ability to counter enemies with elemental types that Psychic-type attacks won't.
In this context, it's advised to use a PvP moveset of Confusion + Psychic + Foul Play. As previously mentioned, Future Sight is a bit too pricey energy-wise for 30 extra damage. Meanwhile, Trailblaze deals five fewer points of damage than Foul Play while both moves have the same energy cost of 50, making Foul Play the superior option.
Best Oranguru counters in Pokemon GO
With its fairly unique Normal/Psychic type combination, Oranguru is only weak to Bug and Dark-type moves. This naturally makes Bug and Dark-type Pokemon the best means to combat it, preferably those with high CP and IV stats for optimal damage dealing. Meanwhile, trainers should avoid using Ghost and Psychic-type moves, as Oranguru will resist them and reduce their damage.
Below, Pokemon GO players can find some of the best counter moves and Pokemon to defeat Oranguru in any battle arena:
Best Pokemon Counters
- Tyranitar
- Hydreigon
- Weavile
- Absol
- Darkrai
- Houndoom
- Honchkrow
- Pinsir
- Heracross
- Yveltal
- Incineroar
- Scizor
- Zarude
- Pheromosa
- Volcarona
- Guzzlord
- Shiftry
- Zoroark
Best Move Counters (Fast)
- Bite
- Snarl
- Bug Bite
- Struggle Bug
- Fury Cutter
- Sucker Punch
Best Move Counters (Charged)
- Brutal Swing
- Foul Play
- Crunch
- Dark Pulse
- X-Scissor
- Megahorn
- Darkest Lariat
- Bug Buzz
Is Oranguru good in Pokemon GO raids and PvP?
Overall, Oranguru's base stats in Pokemon GO tend to make it a more durable Pokemon without a sizable amount of firepower. This means it doesn't perform well in raids (though it can be a solid gym defender), but its durability is much more useful in the Great and Ultra League PvP arenas as a result.
While it won't beat many opponents with sheer damage output, Oranguru can succeed in Pokemon GO PvP, thanks to it having a small number of weaknesses and solid Defense and Stamina stats that allow it to shrug off damage. Between the Great and Ultra League, it tends to battle better in the latter where it can neutralize many of the Fighting and Poison-type opponents in the meta.