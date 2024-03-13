How to get Regice in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

You can get Regice in Pokemon GO, one of the original legendary titans in the franchise. This Ice-type Pocket Monster boasts a massive defense stat. So, it can serve the role of a sponge if you decide to run it in your PvP roster. With strong attacks like Blizzard, Frost Breath, and Avalanche, this monster will surely leave a frosty impression on your enemies.

This article will run you through everything you need to know to catch this legendary icy creature in Pokemon GO.

How to get Regice in Pokemon GO

Regice in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are a couple of ways in which you can get your hands on Regice in Pokemon GO. As of this writing, there is only one way in which you can get this legendary beast, and that is through Pokemon GO’s 5-star legendary raids. The other way is to get it through a Special Research Task during the Hoenn Tour, which isn't available currently.

During Pokemon GO’s World of Wonders season, this legendary monster can be obtained by participating in 5-star raids. These will be available in the game from Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 10 am local time through Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 10 am local time.

We have a detailed raid guide for Regice in Pokemon GO. You can also solo defeat this legendary monster with the right set of high-level counters.

Talking about counters, here are a few that you can use in your raid party against the upcoming Regice raids:

Mega Blaziken with Counter as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move.

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move.

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch as the Fast move and Meteor Mash as the Charged move.

Reshiram with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Fusion Flare as the Charged move.

Shadow Blaziken with Counter as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move.

Terrakion with Double Kick as the Fast move and Sacred Sword as the Charged move.

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move.

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Wrecker as the Charged move.

Can you get a Shiny Regice in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Regice (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regice in Pokemon GO has a 1-in-20 chance of being shiny once you defeat it in Pokemon GO’s 5-star raids and enter the encounter screen. In simpler words, there is a 5% chance of encountering a Shiny Regice in this game when you defeat it in raids.

