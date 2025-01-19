How to get Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

The Shadow Ho-Oh Raid Day event is scheduled for January 19, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. During this period, a Shadow Ho-Oh that's caught may have higher Attack, Defense, and HP. Moreover, you have the opportunity to teach it the Fast Attack Sacred Fire using a Charged TM.

Shadow Ho-Oh, the Legendary Pokemon from the Johto region, was released on June 17, 2021. This article covers everything you need to know about getting Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO. We also look at the creature’s shiny availability.

How to get Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO

A poster of Shadow Ho-Oh Raid Day. (Image via Niantic)

As of January 2024, you have one way to add Shadow Ho-Oh to your collection:

Defeat Shadow Raids

Shadow Ho-Oh is a Fire- and Flying-type Pokemon. Hence, it is especially weak to Rock-type attacks. It takes double super-effective damage from these moves. Meanwhile, this Shadow Pokemon is vulnerable to Electric- and Water-type attacks, dealing 160% additional damage.

When Ho-Oh appears in Shadow Raids, it can enter an Enrage mode. In this state, its Attack and Defense stat rises, making the battle difficult for you to complete. Thus, you should participate in these battles with your friends to get Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO and carry Purified Gems to pacify it.

Since you cannot defeat Shadow Ho-Oh in Shadow Raids as a solo trainer, team up with your friends to take it down.

Can you trade a Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh (Image via The Pokemon Company)

No, Shadow Pokemon cannot be traded with friends in the game. You may want to purify it to do a trade, but since Shadow Ho-Oh is a Legendary creature, exchanging it with friends is impossible.

Can Shadow Ho-Oh be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, the Shadow Ho-Oh you encounter from 5-star Shadow Raids can be shiny. Ever since it was introduced to Trainers on May 19, 2018, it has been a highly sought-after Shadow Pokemon to use in battles.

During the Raid Day event, the chance to encounter Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh is boosted from 1-in-20 to 1-in-10.

What is the raid catch CP of Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO?

The catch CP of Shadow Ho-Oh you get from Shadow Raids lies between the following ranges:

No weather boost : 2,119 - 2,207 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

: 2,119 - 2,207 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Sunny and Windy): 2,649 - 2,759 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

