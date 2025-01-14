How to get Shadow Taillow in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Shadow Taillow in Pokemon GO is set to debut at the start of Fashion Week: Taken Over 2025. The event starts at 12 am local time on January 15, 2025, and ends at 8 pm local time on January 19, 2025. During this period, event participants can also see the debut of other Shadow variations of Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Trubbish, Bunnelby, and the Legendary Pokemon Palkia.

The Shadow Taillow you get in this event can be evolved into Shadow Swellow using 50 Taillow Candy. That said, let’s learn all the methods to get Shadow Taillow in Pokemon GO and find out its shiny availability.

How to get Shadow Taillow in Pokemon GO

Taillow in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

From the start of Fashion Week: Taken Over 2025, you have the following methods to obtain Shadow Taillow:

Rescue it from Team GO Rocket Grunts

Shadow Taillow can be saved by defeating Flying-type Team GO Rocket Grunts. You may find them at PokeStops or in Rocket Balloons.

When you tap PokeStops invaded by the Grunts or Rocket Ballons, your battle against them begins, challenging you to complete the battles to find and get Shadow Taillow in Pokemon GO.

Can you get Shadow Taillow via Trade?

No, Shadow Pokemon cannot be traded in the game, so it is impossible to obtain a Shadow Taillow by asking your friend for a Trade.

How to defeat Shadow Taillow in Pokemon GO

You can beat Shadow Taillow by exploiting its weaknesses to Electric-, Ice-, and Rock-type moves.

Here are its best counters:

Mega Diancie : Rock Throw and Rock Slide

: Rock Throw and Rock Slide Shadow Magnezone : Volt Switch and Wild Charge

: Volt Switch and Wild Charge Therian Forme Thundurus : Volt Switch and Wild Storm

: Volt Switch and Wild Storm Zekrom : Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt Shadow Gigalith : Smack Down and Meteor Beam

: Smack Down and Meteor Beam Rhyperior: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Can Shadow Taillow be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Shadow Taillow (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Taillow cannot be shiny in the game. From what we know, it has a purple aura around its body, a white underside, a yellow beak, two triangular eyes, two green feathers, and a dark orange face.

Should you purify Shadow Taillow in Pokemon GO?

Purifying a Shadow Taillow does not make any difference; it won't be strong. So, it is up to you to decide if you want the initiate the purification process.

