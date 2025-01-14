How to get Shadow Trubbish in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Shadow Trubbish in Pokemon GO is set to debut at the start of the Fashion Week: Taken Over 2025 event. It will run from January 15, 2025, at midnight, to January 19, 2025, at 8 pm local time. This event also marks the debut of Shadow Palkia, along with other Shadow variants of Tepig, Oshawott, Snivy, Trubbish, Bunnelby, and Taillow.

By using 50 Trubbish Candy, you can evolve a Shadow Trubbish into a Shadow Garbodor.

Read on to learn how you can get your hands on Shadow Trubbish in Pokemon GO, and if it can be shiny.

How to get Shadow Trubbish in Pokemon GO

Trubbish as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There's only a single method to add Shadow Trubbish to your collection:

Save it from Team GO Rocket Grunts

During the Fashion Week: Taken Over 2025 event, Grunts will invade PokeStops and appear in Rocket Balloons in your areas. You can defeat Poison-type Team GO Rocket Grunts to battle Shadow Trubbish and rescue it from them.

You may not know whether you are facing a Poison-type Rocket Grunt or a different one, as any type of Grunt can invade a PokeStop or appear in a Balloon. Hence, interact with as many as you can to find the desired one.

Can you get Shadow Trubbish via Trade?

No, it is impossible to acquire a Shadow Trubbish in Pokemon GO via trade since Shadow creatures have a trade ban.

How to defeat Shadow Trubbish in Pokemon GO

This Pokemon is weak to Ground- and Psychic-type attacks. The best counters to it have been provided below:

Therian Forme Landorus : Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm Hoppa Unbound : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Lunala : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Metagross : Zen Headbutt and Psychic

: Zen Headbutt and Psychic Garchomp : Mud Shot and Earth Power

: Mud Shot and Earth Power Latios : Zen Headbutt and Psychic

: Zen Headbutt and Psychic Rhyperior: Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Can Shadow Trubbish be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Shadow Trubbish is not available in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

No, the Shadow Trubbish you encounter by taking down Poison-type GO Rocket Grunts cannot be shiny.

Should you purify Shadow Trubbish?

It doesn’t matter even if you purify Shadow Trubish in Pokemon GO because it is not good in battle.

