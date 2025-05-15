How to get Shadow Tyrunt in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Shadow Tyrunt in Pokemon GO debuted at midnight local time on May 14, 2025, as part of the Crown Clash: Taken Over event. The regular version of the creature was released during Adventure Week in July 2023. This Rock- and Dragon-type Pocket Monster originated in the Kalos region of Generation VI. It evolves into Tyrantrum when it is fed 50 Candy during the day.

This article covers everything you need to know to get your hands on Shadow Tyrunt in Pokemon GO.

How to get Shadow Tyrunt in Pokemon GO

To get the Shadow form of Tyrunt, defeat the Dragon-type Female Grunt. She must be encountered wither at PokeStops or flying around in hot air balloons. Once you defeat this NPC, you may also encounter Shadow Dratini or Shadow Bagon instead of Shadow Tyrunt.

Here is the complete lineup of the Dragon-type Female Grunt:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Dratini* Dragonair Dragonite Bagon* Alolan Exeggcutor Salamence Tyrunt Tyrantrum

Use a team of Fairy-type attackers to make quick work of this Team GO Rocket Grunt. Here are some of the best options:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move(s) Mega/Shadow/Regular Gardevoir Charm Dazzling Gleam Incarnate Forme Enamorus Fairy Wind Dazzling Gleam Tapu Lele Astonish Nature's Madness Zacian Quick Attack Play Rough Xerneas Geomancy Moonblast Togekiss Charm Dazzling Gleam Sylveon Charm Moonblast Hatterene Charm Dazzling Gleam Primarna Charm Disarming Voice

Can you trade Shadow Tyrunt in Pokemon GO?

No, like other Shadow Pokemon, Tyrunt cannot be sent or received via trade. However, if you purify the creature, you can trade it with your friends.

Is Shadow Tyrunt good in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Tyrunt is the base form of Shadow Tyrantrum. Neither the base form nor the evolution has any utility in PvP. However, Shadow Tyrantrum can be a strong PvE attacker, especially if you are attacking Dragon-type raids as a group.

Can Shadow Tyrunt be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Tyrunt comparison (Image via TPC)

No, as of May 2025, Shadow Tyrunt in Pokemon GO cannot be shiny. Going by trends, you must wait several seasons before it is released, as only three new Shadow Pokemon get shiny releases every season and there's a long queue before Shadow Tyrunt gets its chance.

Pokemon GO Shadow Tyrunt and Shadow Tyrantrum: Stats and moves

Shadow Tyrunt

Type: Rock and Dragon

Rock and Dragon Attack: 158 (+20%)

158 (+20%) Defense: 123 (-20%)

123 (-20%) Stamina: 151

151 Max CP: 1,848 (1,870 with Best Buddy boost)

1,848 (1,870 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail and Tackle

Dragon Tail and Tackle Charged Attacks: Ancient Power, Dragon Claw, and Stomp

Shadow Tyrantrum

Type: Rock and Dragon

Rock and Dragon Attack: 227 (+20%)

227 (+20%) Defense: 191 (-20%)

191 (-20%) Stamina: 193

193 Max CP: 3,537 (3,579 with Best Buddy boost)

3,537 (3,579 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Charm, Dragon Tail, and Rock Throw

Charm, Dragon Tail, and Rock Throw Charged Attacks: Crunch, Earthquake, Meteor Beam, Outrage, and Stone Edge

