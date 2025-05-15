  • home icon
  • How to get Shadow Tyrunt in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

How to get Shadow Tyrunt in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 15, 2025 10:32 GMT
How to get Shadow Tyrunt in Pokemon GO
How to get Shadow Tyrunt in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Shadow Tyrunt in Pokemon GO debuted at midnight local time on May 14, 2025, as part of the Crown Clash: Taken Over event. The regular version of the creature was released during Adventure Week in July 2023. This Rock- and Dragon-type Pocket Monster originated in the Kalos region of Generation VI. It evolves into Tyrantrum when it is fed 50 Candy during the day.

This article covers everything you need to know to get your hands on Shadow Tyrunt in Pokemon GO.

How to get Shadow Tyrunt in Pokemon GO

To get the Shadow form of Tyrunt, defeat the Dragon-type Female Grunt. She must be encountered wither at PokeStops or flying around in hot air balloons. Once you defeat this NPC, you may also encounter Shadow Dratini or Shadow Bagon instead of Shadow Tyrunt.

Here is the complete lineup of the Dragon-type Female Grunt:

Phase 1Phase 2Phase 3
Dratini*DragonairDragonite
Bagon*Alolan ExeggcutorSalamence
TyruntTyrantrum
Use a team of Fairy-type attackers to make quick work of this Team GO Rocket Grunt. Here are some of the best options:

PokemonFast Move
Charged Move(s)
Mega/Shadow/Regular GardevoirCharm
Dazzling Gleam
Incarnate Forme EnamorusFairy Wind
Dazzling Gleam
Tapu LeleAstonish
Nature's Madness
ZacianQuick Attack
Play Rough
XerneasGeomancy
Moonblast
TogekissCharm
Dazzling Gleam
SylveonCharm
Moonblast
HattereneCharmDazzling Gleam
PrimarnaCharm
Disarming Voice
Can you trade Shadow Tyrunt in Pokemon GO?

No, like other Shadow Pokemon, Tyrunt cannot be sent or received via trade. However, if you purify the creature, you can trade it with your friends.

Is Shadow Tyrunt good in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Tyrunt is the base form of Shadow Tyrantrum. Neither the base form nor the evolution has any utility in PvP. However, Shadow Tyrantrum can be a strong PvE attacker, especially if you are attacking Dragon-type raids as a group.

Can Shadow Tyrunt be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Tyrunt comparison (Image via TPC)
Shiny Tyrunt comparison (Image via TPC)

No, as of May 2025, Shadow Tyrunt in Pokemon GO cannot be shiny. Going by trends, you must wait several seasons before it is released, as only three new Shadow Pokemon get shiny releases every season and there's a long queue before Shadow Tyrunt gets its chance.

Check out all the new Shadow Pokemon added during Crown Clash and their PvP and PvE viability.

Pokemon GO Shadow Tyrunt and Shadow Tyrantrum: Stats and moves

Shadow Tyrunt

  • Type: Rock and Dragon
  • Attack: 158 (+20%)
  • Defense: 123 (-20%)
  • Stamina: 151
  • Max CP: 1,848 (1,870 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail and Tackle
  • Charged Attacks: Ancient Power, Dragon Claw, and Stomp

Shadow Tyrantrum

  • Type: Rock and Dragon
  • Attack: 227 (+20%)
  • Defense: 191 (-20%)
  • Stamina: 193
  • Max CP: 3,537 (3,579 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Charm, Dragon Tail, and Rock Throw
  • Charged Attacks: Crunch, Earthquake, Meteor Beam, Outrage, and Stone Edge
