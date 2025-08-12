How to get Shiny Shadow Johto starters in Pokemon GO (Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile)

With the Pokemon GO Delightful Days: Taken Over event, players get an increased opportunity to face off Team Rocket. Walking by PokeStops or looking up in the air for balloons, these villainous groups will be out in numbers, providing you with even more chances to battle them.
The event not only provides new battle opportunities but also a chance to catch the extremely coveted Shadow Pokemon. Among those are the starters of the Johto region, such as Chikorita, Totodile, and Cyndaquil, which now come in their shadow and potentially shiny versions.
Pokemon GO Delightful Days: Taken Over event overview
The Delightful Days: Taken Over event will go on from Monday, August 11, 2025, at 12 AM local time through Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 11:59 PM local time. Team GO Rocket will be much busier than normal throughout this time, providing trainers with ample encounters.
While the headline inclusions are Shadow Kyogre showing up in Shadow Raids and a face-off against Giovanni to save Shadow Giratina, the equally crowned jewel for collectors is the Johto starter trio, and the more rewarding, their shiny variants.
How to obtain Shiny Shadow Johto starters in Pokemon GO (Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile)
To catch these Pokemon in their Shadow form, and with a bit of luck, in their shiny counterparts, you'll have to fight the Rocket Leaders. Their teams for this event include the Johto starters: Sierra has Totodile, Cliff features Cyndaquil, and Arlo starts with Chikorita.
Beating the corresponding leader will provide you with an opportunity to catch the corresponding starter. As with every Rocket encounter, there's a rare chance that your encounter will shine.
Since Rocket Leaders are a challenging boss to beat, it's a good idea to prepare teams specifically to counter their lineups. Stock up on Rocket Radars to detect the leaders quicker, and Potions and revives to keep the shiny-hunt flow uninterrupted.
Shadow Johto starters in Pokemon GO (Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile): Stats and moves
Chikorita
- Type: Grass
- Attack: 92 (+20%)
- Defense: 122 (-20%)
- Stamina: 128
- Max CP: 1,057
- Fast Attacks: Vine Whip, Tackle, and Magical Leaf
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam, Grass Knot, and Energy Ball
Cyndaquil
- Type: Fire
- Attack: 116 (+20%)
- Defense: 93 (-20%)
- Stamina: 118
- Max CP: 1,108
- Fast Attacks: Ember and Tackle
- Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Flame Charge, and Swift
Totodile
- Type: Water
- Attack: 117 (+20%)
- Defense: 109 (-20%)
- Stamina: 137
- Max CP: 1,279
- Fast Attacks: Scratch and Water Gun
- Charged Attacks: Aqua Jet, Water Pulse, and Crunch
For those looking to complete all three shiny Shadow Johto starters, it will be all about patience. Battle as many leaders as you can within the event window and monitor your Rocket Radar progress, especially when it comes to shiny hunting.
