How to get Turtonator in Pokemon GO and can it be shiny?

The Pokemon GO Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed event returned Turtonator in 3-star raids; many wish to know about its shiny form. It has returned to the game by taking over the Gym as a 3-star raid boss. Hence, you must learn its weaknesses and resistance, know how to win its raids, and which counters will help you emerge victorious.

This guide details things a solo, duo, and squad player should know before attempting the Turtonator raid. As for its shiny availability, it can be encountered, but the chances are meager. That said, here is what you should do to win its raids.

How to get Turtonator from Pokemon GO 3-star raids

How to defeat Turtonator (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can easily get Turtonator by defeating it in Pokemon GO 3-star raids. The counters that assist you in doing that are Shadow forms of Salamance, Garchomp, and Dragonite. Also, use Mega variants of Rayquaza and Diance along with Primal Ground for the punch.

Remember, you must know Turtonator's weaknesses and resistance to win the battle. Since it is a dual Fire and Dragon-type Pokemon, it is vulnerable to the following elemental moves.

Dragon

Ground

Rock

The attacks it resists:

Fire

Grass

Bug

Electric

Steel

The counters that revolve around Turtonator’s weaknesses help deal more damage, so use them instead. Attacks it can resist are insignificant in raids; thus, avoid them at all costs.

Best counters to defeat Turtonator in Pokemon GO

Best counters for Turtonator raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can beat Turtonator in the Pokemon GO Lunar New Year event’s 3-star raids by building the best counters. By best, we mean the attacks that utilize the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) feature. The STAB automatically activates when the chosen Pokemon’s type matches its move’s type.

Here is the list of critters you should consider using.

Primal Ground with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega and Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Salamance with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker

Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

If you cannot access the given counters, build your team by prioritizing Turtonator’s susceptibility. It's worth noting proper preparation includes stocking up on Pokemon GO Max Revives to heal and revive your counters.

How to get Shiny Turtonator

Preview of Shiny Turtonator (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You must defeat Turtonator in its raids to earn its Shiny encounter. However, note that the encounter isn’t guaranteed, and you must win as many raids as possible to get lucky.

