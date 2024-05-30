How to get Xurkitree in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Pokemon GO's newest Shared Skies season showcased various Ultra Beasts in its reveal trailer. As such, we now have confirmation that Xurkitree will be returning as a limited-time Raid Boss in the coming months. However, some players may want to know if this is the only way the creature can be acquired.

In addition, some trainers may have their sights set on something a bit more rare than just a standard Xurkitree. Many players will be going out of their way to hunt for a Shiny Xurkitree when it becomes available on live servers, and there is confirmation that it is available. Here is everything to know about obtaining Xurkitree in Pokemon GO.

How to get Xurkitree in Pokemon GO

Currently, Xurkitree can only be obtained through Raid Battles in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Xurkitree is an Ultra Beast that does not evolve and has higher-than-average stats, it is often regarded as being in the same tier as Legendary Pokemon. As such, it can only be obtained by being defeated in a Raid Battle, unlike Cosmog or Poipole, which can be received from special research. With this in mind, players may want to know how to beat it in a fight.

Since Xurkitree is an Electric-type Pokemon, it is only weak to Ground-type attacks. However, it has access to the move Power Whip, a potent Grass-type attack. As such, you should aim to use Ground-type Pokemon with a secondary defensive typing to resist Grass damage.

Here are some examples of creatures in Pokemon GO that fit this criteria:

Primal Groudon

Camerupt

Excadrill

Steelix

Landorus

Landorus Therian

Garchomp

Alolan Dugtrio

While these creatures are not required, they do make dealing with Xurkitree in a Raid Battle much easier. Of course, these fights are meant to be challenged with a group of people rather than being done solo. Thankfully, a lot of high-level players often flock to these Ultra Beast raids, so lower-level players should have no problem finding one of these players to help carry them in the fight, netting them a Xurkitree.

Tips for finding Shiny Xurkitree in Pokemon GO

Xurkitree has around a 1/20 chance of appearing in its shiny variant in its post-battle encounter (Image via Niantic)

Xurkitree can only be found in Raid Battles, which means the only way you can find its shiny variant is by farming its respective fights. This can get very expensive as Raid Passes cost around $2 in Pokecoins from the Pokemon GO in-app store. However, if you stocked up on three of the free Raid Passes that can be found daily from spinning the photo disk at any gym location, you may get lucky without needing to spend any money.

The best way to go about farming these raids would be to use Remote Raid Passes from the store since this would allow the shiny hunter to challenge raids from anywhere in the world as long as they have an invitation. While this is the most convenient method to get Shiny Xurkitree, it can be rather expensive, so some trainers may just want to stick to raiding locally and hoping they get lucky.

