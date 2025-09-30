If you want to solo defeat Duraludon in Pokemon GO 4-star Max Battles, the feat is achievable. The creature will be available from 10 am local time on September 30 to 8 pm local time on October 7, 2025, as part of the Steel Skyline event. While it is easier to take it down with two trainers, you can get away as a solo trainer if you have the right tanks, attackers, and strategy.This article tells you how to solo defeat Duraludon in Pokemon GO 4-star Max Battles.Best counters and strategies to solo defeat Duraludon in Pokemon GO 4-star Max BattlesThere can be several combinations of creatures you can use to take down Duraludon on your own. The following are the best ones:1) Gigantamax Machamp + Two Blissey (generally best)At the outset, re-lobby if you see Duraludon with Hyper Beam as it will deal too much damage. Lead, using the first Blissey, and keep using Pound to charge your Dynamax Meter. Dodge attacks, especially the focused ones to preserve health.When the Dynamax Meter is fully charged, switch into Gigantamax Machamp and use three turns of G-Max Chi Strike. Once out of the Max phase, bring Blissey back out and repeat the process until Duraludon faints. It should take you four to five Max phases to whittle down the enemy completely, depending on the power level of your Machamp.If you think these strategies are too hard for you and you'd much rather fight with a partner or two, check out the best regular counters to Dynamax Duraludon Max Battles in Pokemon GO.Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket GruntsPokemon Go Evolution CalculatorPokemon Type Calculator