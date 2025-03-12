How to solo defeat Flareon in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

There are various counters to solo defeat Flareon in Pokemon GO. All you need to do is select the right ones. The Festival of Colors 2025 event — March 13 - 17, 2025 — will bring back Flareon in three-star Raid Battles. You can participate in them and get your hands on Flareon. Unfortunately, it will be impossible to encounter the creature's shiny variant via this method.

Ad

When you see a Flareon in a 3-star raid and want to beat it solo, use its weaknesses against it. If you manage to accomplish this, the creature can be obtained.

Best counters to solo defeat Flareon in Pokemon GO

Flareon in the anime. (Image via TPC)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

The top two counters you can prioritize to take down Flareon are Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades and Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse. These creatures are the best ones available in the game.

Ad

Trending

You will only have 180 seconds to complete raids featuring Flareon once you become ready to join them. Therefore, it is essential to load the lineup with creatures that are powerful and high-level but are also clever enough to do away with the raid in time.

Flareon is a Fire-type creature in the AR mobile game. As a result, it is weak to Ground-, Rock-, and Water-type attacks.

Ground-type counters to solo defeat Flareon in Pokemon GO

Ad

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Shadow Rhydon: Mud Slap and Earthquake

Also read: 5 most unique Gen IX designs currently available in Pokemon GO

Rock-type counters to Flareon

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Water-type counters to Flareon

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Mega Swampert: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Shadow Samurott: Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

Ad

The best plan of action that can be taken to solo defeat Flareon in Pokemon GO is to use counters that are at least Level 30 to 40. It would also be a good idea to take on raids featuring Flareon in weather conditions that benefit your counters.

Also read: Pokemon GO in March 2025

Tips to solo defeat Flareon in Pokemon GO

Flareon in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

The following tips will work as strategies for bringing down Flareon in three-star raids:

Ad

Prefer to bring high-level counters, especially above Level 30.

Make sure the counters know the best moves.

Stock up on healing items to heal your raid party.

Read more of our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨