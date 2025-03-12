  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • How to solo defeat Flareon in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

How to solo defeat Flareon in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

By Samir Dhakal
Modified Mar 12, 2025 18:16 GMT
How to solo defeat Flareon in Pokemon GO
Flareon in three-star raids. (Image via TPC)

There are various counters to solo defeat Flareon in Pokemon GO. All you need to do is select the right ones. The Festival of Colors 2025 event — March 13 - 17, 2025 — will bring back Flareon in three-star Raid Battles. You can participate in them and get your hands on Flareon. Unfortunately, it will be impossible to encounter the creature's shiny variant via this method.

Ad

When you see a Flareon in a 3-star raid and want to beat it solo, use its weaknesses against it. If you manage to accomplish this, the creature can be obtained.

sk promotional banner

Best counters to solo defeat Flareon in Pokemon GO

Flareon in the anime. (Image via TPC)
Flareon in the anime. (Image via TPC)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

The top two counters you can prioritize to take down Flareon are Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades and Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse. These creatures are the best ones available in the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You will only have 180 seconds to complete raids featuring Flareon once you become ready to join them. Therefore, it is essential to load the lineup with creatures that are powerful and high-level but are also clever enough to do away with the raid in time.

Flareon is a Fire-type creature in the AR mobile game. As a result, it is weak to Ground-, Rock-, and Water-type attacks.

Ground-type counters to solo defeat Flareon in Pokemon GO

Ad
  • Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
  • Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power
  • Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
  • Shadow Rhydon: Mud Slap and Earthquake

Also read: 5 most unique Gen IX designs currently available in Pokemon GO

Rock-type counters to Flareon

  • Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide
  • Mega Diancie: Rock Throw and Rock Slide
  • Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge
  • Tyrantrum: Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Water-type counters to Flareon

  • Primal Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse
  • Mega Swampert: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
  • Mega Gyarados: Waterfall and Hydro Pump
  • Shadow Samurott: Waterfall and Hydro Cannon
Ad

The best plan of action that can be taken to solo defeat Flareon in Pokemon GO is to use counters that are at least Level 30 to 40. It would also be a good idea to take on raids featuring Flareon in weather conditions that benefit your counters.

Also read: Pokemon GO in March 2025

Tips to solo defeat Flareon in Pokemon GO

Flareon in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Flareon in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

The following tips will work as strategies for bringing down Flareon in three-star raids:

Ad
  • Prefer to bring high-level counters, especially above Level 30.
  • Make sure the counters know the best moves.
  • Stock up on healing items to heal your raid party.

Read more of our other Pokemon GO guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी