How to solo defeat Flareon in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

There are various counters to solo defeat Flareon in Pokemon GO. All you need to do is select the right ones. The Festival of Colors 2025 event — March 13 - 17, 2025 — will bring back Flareon in three-star Raid Battles. You can participate in them and get your hands on Flareon. Unfortunately, it will be impossible to encounter the creature's shiny variant via this method.
When you see a Flareon in a 3-star raid and want to beat it solo, use its weaknesses against it. If you manage to accomplish this, the creature can be obtained.
Best counters to solo defeat Flareon in Pokemon GO
The top two counters you can prioritize to take down Flareon are Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades and Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse. These creatures are the best ones available in the game.
You will only have 180 seconds to complete raids featuring Flareon once you become ready to join them. Therefore, it is essential to load the lineup with creatures that are powerful and high-level but are also clever enough to do away with the raid in time.
Flareon is a Fire-type creature in the AR mobile game. As a result, it is weak to Ground-, Rock-, and Water-type attacks.
Ground-type counters to solo defeat Flareon in Pokemon GO
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
- Shadow Rhydon: Mud Slap and Earthquake
Rock-type counters to Flareon
- Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Mega Diancie: Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Tyrantrum: Rock Throw and Meteor Beam
Water-type counters to Flareon
- Primal Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Mega Swampert: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Mega Gyarados: Waterfall and Hydro Pump
- Shadow Samurott: Waterfall and Hydro Cannon
The best plan of action that can be taken to solo defeat Flareon in Pokemon GO is to use counters that are at least Level 30 to 40. It would also be a good idea to take on raids featuring Flareon in weather conditions that benefit your counters.
Tips to solo defeat Flareon in Pokemon GO
The following tips will work as strategies for bringing down Flareon in three-star raids:
- Prefer to bring high-level counters, especially above Level 30.
- Make sure the counters know the best moves.
- Stock up on healing items to heal your raid party.
