You can defeat Garbodor in Pokemon GO 3-star raids solo by exploiting its type weaknesses and using them to create an outstanding team against it. Garbodor is a Poison-type Pokemon originally found in the Unova region. Its Shiny form was released to the game on April 20, 2021, although this time, you will not come across it even if you beat Pokemon GO Garbodor raids.

Notably, you need strong raid parties with the best moveset to take down this Raid Boss. This guide explains how to solo defeat Garbodor in Pokemon GO 3-star raids.

How to beat Garbodor in Pokemon GO raids solo

Garbodor, as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In 3-star Raid Battles, Garbodor has a combat power (CP) stat of 15,733 and a hit point (HP) stat of 3,600. In addition to this, its Attack stat is 181, while its Defense stat is 164. The monster is offensively strong in raids, meaning your counters must be excellent in offense and defense to defeat it solo.

Such counters are high-level Mega Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Future Sight and Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades. There are many more powerful critters against Garbodor in Pokemon GO 3-star raids for solo trainers to include in their team, which we will discuss.

Garbodor raids are hosted by Gyms in different weather conditions. If you happen to battle in them during Cloudy weather, they will be comparatively difficult to beat. Nonetheless, the difficulty of these raids will be the same in other weather.

To solo defeat Garbodor in Pokemon GO, you must find out which Fast and Charged Moves it uses against you. While the Fast Moves it could use are Infestation and Take Down, the Charged Moves it can learn are Seed Bomb, Gunk Shot, Body Slam, and Acid Spary.

Thus, Garbodor’s Fast Attacks cannot benefit from the STAB effect to deal additional damage to counters because it cannot learn a Poison-type Fast Attack. Yet, try dodging any attacks launched at you by this 3-star Raid Boss.

The time limit to complete 3-star raids featuring Garbodor in Pokemon GO is 180 seconds. This means you must have high-level counters that take less time to beat Garbodor since the raid time limit is just three minutes.

Counters to beat Garbodor in Pokemon GO 3-star raids solo

Counters for Garbodor (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Garbodor’s elemental typing is Poison, so it is weak to Ground- and Psychic-type attacks. Below are the strong counters with their best moves:

Primal Groudon that knows Mud Shot and Precipice Blades.

Shadow Mewtwo that knows Psycho Cut and Psystrike.

Mega Garchomp that knows Mud Shot and Earthquake.

Mewtwo that knows Psycho Cut and Psystrike.

Shadow Excadrill that knows Metal Claw and Scorching Sands.

Therian Landorus that knows Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm.

Dusk Mane Necrozma that knows Psycho Cut and Sunsteel Strike.

