Pokemon GO All Out: Schedule, event bonuses, and more

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Sep 04, 2024 06:13 GMT
Pokemon GO All Out overview (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon GO All Out is currently live in-game, with trainers getting to encounter a handful of new Galar Pokemon. The first event of the new season, Max Out, sees the debut of Galarian Starter Pokemon — Grookey, Sobble, and Scorbunny. Trainers also have various wild encounters, egg hatches, and research tasks to enjoy during its run.

We have gathered all the available information regarding Pokemon GO All Out below.

Pokemon GO All Out schedule and event bonuses

The Pokemon GO All Out schedule runs from Tuesday, September 3, at 10.00 am to Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 10.00 am local time. The event bonuses are as follows:

  • 2× XP for catching Pokémon
  • 2× XP for evolving Pokémon
Pokemon GO All Out Pokemon debuts

The following Pokemon are appearing for the first time in Pokemon GO:

  • Grookey
  • Thwackey
  • Rillaboom
  • Scorbunny
  • Raboot
  • Cinderace
  • Sobble
  • Drizzile
  • Inteleon
  • Dreepy
  • Drakloak
  • Dragapult
  • Stonjourner [UK exclusive]

Pokemon GO All Out wild encounters and eggs

The wild encounters and egg hatches for the event are as follows:

Wild encounters

  • Grookey
  • Scorbunny
  • Sobble
  • Skwovet (shiny encounter available)
  • Wooloo (shiny encounter available)
  • Dreepy [rare encounter]

Egg hatches

5 km eggs

  • Grookey
  • Scorbunny
  • Sobble

7 km eggs

  • Galarian Meowth (shiny encounter available)
  • Galarian Ponyta (shiny encounter available)
  • Galarian Slowpoke (shiny encounter available)
  • Galarian Farfetch'd (shiny encounter available)
  • Galarian Zigzagoon (shiny encounter available)
  • Galarian Darumaka (shiny encounter available)
  • Galarian Yamask (shiny encounter available)
  • Galarian Stunfisk (shiny encounter available)

10 km eggs

  • Dreepy

Pokemon GO All Out Max Out Special Research, Field Research task, PokeStop Showcases, and more

GO All Out provides trainers with the Max Out Season Special Research - Galar Calling. Other than that, players will also get to complete various Field Research tasks for Galarian Starter encounters and Collection Challenges. Additionally, a PokeStop Showcase revolving around Grookey, Sobble, and Scorbunny will be available.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
