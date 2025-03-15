How to solo defeat Jolteon in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Anyone who has access to the best counters for the Lightning Pokemon can solo defeat Jolteon in Pokemon GO. Its 3-star raids began with the start of the Festival of Colors event on March 13, 2025. You can capitalize on its vulnerabilities to take it down. It would be best to use high-level counters so that it becomes easy to complete raids featuring Jolteon.

This article provides detailed information on how one can beat Jolteon in Pokemon GO without asking for your friend’s help.

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Jolteon in Pokemon GO

Solo defeat Jolteon in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Primal Ground with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades and Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power are the two strongest counters to solo defeat Jolteon in Pokemon GO raids. They showcase the best performance with the right moveset.

Jolteon is a pure Electric-type Pocket Monster and it takes super-effective damage from only Ground-type attacks. You can use entities that can learn these moves to bring Jolteon down. However, it is always a great idea to go for Ground-type creatures with Ground-type moves to deal considerable damage on Jolteon.

Level 40 counters to Jolteon:

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud Shot and High Horsepower

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap and Earth Power

Excadrill: Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow Donphan: Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Each of the above creatures can solo defeat Jolteon in Pokemon GO raids on their own. This is because they are capable of completing these battles in less than 180 seconds. It is also worth noting that the challengers will only get three minutes to finish battles with Jolteon.

Please also note that all Ground-type counters gain a damage bonus in Sunny weather conditions. This means that these counters can complete Jolteon raids much faster, saving time for you to challenge another battle.

Stats and moves of Jolteon in three-star raids:

Combat power : 20,800

: 20,800 Attack : 232

: 232 Defense : 182

: 182 Stamina : 3,600 HP

: 3,600 HP Fast Attacks : Thundershock and Volt Switch

: Thundershock and Volt Switch Charged Attacks: Discharge, Thunder, Thunderbolt, Zap Cannon, and Last Resort

If you want to solo defeat Jolteon in Pokemon GO without risking losing more HP, you should avoid getting hits from its Charged Attacks by dodging them. Jolteon strikes continuously with its Fast Attacks, dealing decent damage to the challenging Pokemon. To prevent losing the battle because of HP depletion, stock up on healing items and use them when needed.

