How to solo defeat Mega Camerupt in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

Trainers wishing to solo defeat Mega Camerupt in Pokemon GO Mega Raids would be happy to know that this is one of the easiest raid challenges in the game. With a double weakness to Water-type moves, you will be able to make quick work of the debutant Mega Evolution as you challenge it. The battles will be available from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on September 28, 2025.

This article covers the best counters and strategy you should employ to solo defeat Mega Camerupt in Pokemon GO.

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Mega Camerupt in Pokemon GO

Mega Camerupt in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Counters

Speaking of the best creatures to use for Mega Camerupt raids, the list is quite long. Most Water-type counters that get to 2500+ CP at Level 40 with STAB moves can get the job done. The goal is to optimize the amount of time it takes you to whittle down Mega Camerupt's 9,000 HP health bar with the least number of faints.

Based on this, the following are the most suitable counters to solo defeat Mega Camerupt in Pokemon GO:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Primal/Shadow Kyogre Waterfall Origin Pulse Mega/Shadow Gyarados Waterfall Hydro Pump Mega/Shadow Swampert Water Gun Hydro Cannon Mega/Shadow Blastoise Water Gun Hydro Cannon Shadow Kingler Bubble Crabhammer Shadow Feraligatr Water Gun Hydro Cannon Shadow Empoleon Waterfall Hydro Cannon Greninja Water Shuriken Hydro Cannon Primarina Waterfall Hydro Cannon Mega Sharpedo Waterfall Hydro Pump Shadow Samurott Waterfall Hydro Cannon Quaquaval Water Gun Hydro Cannon Regigigas Hidden Power (Water) Crush Grip Golisopod Waterfall Razor Shell Shadow Milotic Waterfall Surf

Note that this is not an exhaustive list of the creatures you can use. Look up the best Water-types available to you for this purpose using the following search string:

Water&@Water&cp2000-

Strategy

Keep the following things in mind when attempting this challenge for the best results:

Prepare your battle party beforehand, comprising your best attacker and one buffer Pokemon. Use the former in battle, and pause and heal it when it reaches critical health.

Avoid Solar Beam movesets if you can, as it will nuke most attackers and you will have to expend multiple Revives.

Dodging is not necessary to achieve success, simply stick to your guns and use your Fast and Charged Attacks.

Pokemon GO Mega Camerupt stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 35,775

35,775 Attack: 253

253 Defense: 183

183 Stamina: 9,000 HP

9,000 HP Fast Attacks: Ember, Rock Smash, and Incinerate

Ember, Rock Smash, and Incinerate Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Solar Beam, Overheat, and Earth Power

For a more details on this battle, check out our Pokemon GO Mega Camerupt raid guide.

