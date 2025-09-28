  • home icon
How to solo defeat Mega Camerupt in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Sep 28, 2025 09:17 GMT
How to solo defeat Mega Camerupt in Pokemon GO Mega Raids
How to solo defeat Mega Camerupt in Pokemon GO Mega Raids (Image via TPC)

Trainers wishing to solo defeat Mega Camerupt in Pokemon GO Mega Raids would be happy to know that this is one of the easiest raid challenges in the game. With a double weakness to Water-type moves, you will be able to make quick work of the debutant Mega Evolution as you challenge it. The battles will be available from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on September 28, 2025.

This article covers the best counters and strategy you should employ to solo defeat Mega Camerupt in Pokemon GO.

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Mega Camerupt in Pokemon GO

Mega Camerupt in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Mega Camerupt in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Counters

Speaking of the best creatures to use for Mega Camerupt raids, the list is quite long. Most Water-type counters that get to 2500+ CP at Level 40 with STAB moves can get the job done. The goal is to optimize the amount of time it takes you to whittle down Mega Camerupt's 9,000 HP health bar with the least number of faints.

Based on this, the following are the most suitable counters to solo defeat Mega Camerupt in Pokemon GO:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Primal/Shadow KyogreWaterfallOrigin Pulse
Mega/Shadow GyaradosWaterfallHydro Pump
Mega/Shadow SwampertWater GunHydro Cannon
Mega/Shadow BlastoiseWater GunHydro Cannon
Shadow KinglerBubbleCrabhammer
Shadow FeraligatrWater GunHydro Cannon
Shadow EmpoleonWaterfallHydro Cannon
GreninjaWater ShurikenHydro Cannon
PrimarinaWaterfallHydro Cannon
Mega SharpedoWaterfallHydro Pump
Shadow SamurottWaterfall Hydro Cannon
QuaquavalWater GunHydro Cannon
RegigigasHidden Power (Water)Crush Grip
GolisopodWaterfallRazor Shell
Shadow MiloticWaterfallSurf
Note that this is not an exhaustive list of the creatures you can use. Look up the best Water-types available to you for this purpose using the following search string:

  • Water&@Water&cp2000-

Strategy

Keep the following things in mind when attempting this challenge for the best results:

  • Prepare your battle party beforehand, comprising your best attacker and one buffer Pokemon. Use the former in battle, and pause and heal it when it reaches critical health.
  • Avoid Solar Beam movesets if you can, as it will nuke most attackers and you will have to expend multiple Revives.
  • Dodging is not necessary to achieve success, simply stick to your guns and use your Fast and Charged Attacks.
Pokemon GO Mega Camerupt stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Combat Power: 35,775
  • Attack: 253
  • Defense: 183
  • Stamina: 9,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Ember, Rock Smash, and Incinerate
  • Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Solar Beam, Overheat, and Earth Power

For a more details on this battle, check out our Pokemon GO Mega Camerupt raid guide.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Edited by Abhipsito Das
