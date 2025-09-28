How to beat Mega Camerupt raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To take down Mega Camerupt raids in Pokemon GO, you must use a selection of the best super-effective counters to it that you have at your disposal. The creature will be available to challenge from 2 to 5 pm local time on September 28, 2025, as part of its debut appearance.
This article covers the best counters to use against Mega Camerupt raids in Pokemon GO as well as other details such as the raid boss' stats, weaknesses, shiny odds, and so on.
Best counters to Mega Camerupt raids in Pokemon GO
The following are the strongest counters to use against Mega Camerupt:
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
- Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
Also read: How to get Dudunsparce in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?
Best Water-type counters to Mega Camerupt (+156% damage)
Also read: Should you purify Shadow Tornadus in Pokemon GO?
Best Ground-type counters to Mega Camerupt (+60% damage)
What are Mega Camerupt's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?
Weaknesses
- Water
- Ground
Resistances
- Electric
- Fairy
- Bug
- Fire
- Poison
- Steel
Also read: How to get Indeedee in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?
Shiny odds from Mega Camerupt raids in Pokemon GO
Usually, you will have a 1-in-128 chance of finding shiny Camerupt from Mega Camerupt raids. However, during the three hours of the Raid Day event, these odds will be boosted to 1-in-10.
Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds
100% CP from Mega Camerupt raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)
Hundo CP:
- No weather boost: 1,253 CP
- Weather boosted (Sunny or Clear): 1,566 CP
Catch CP range:
- No weather boost: 1,186 - 1,253 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Sunny or Clear): 1,483 - 1,566 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Mega Camerupt stats and moves as a raid boss
- Combat Power: 35,775
- Attack: 253
- Defense: 183
- Stamina: 9,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Ember, Rock Smash, and Incinerate
- Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Solar Beam, Overheat, and Earth Power
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨