How to beat Mega Camerupt raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To take down Mega Camerupt raids in Pokemon GO, you must use a selection of the best super-effective counters to it that you have at your disposal. The creature will be available to challenge from 2 to 5 pm local time on September 28, 2025, as part of its debut appearance.

This article covers the best counters to use against Mega Camerupt raids in Pokemon GO as well as other details such as the raid boss' stats, weaknesses, shiny odds, and so on.

Best counters to Mega Camerupt raids in Pokemon GO

The following are the strongest counters to use against Mega Camerupt:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Pokemon GO Mega Camerupt (Image via TPC)

Best Water-type counters to Mega Camerupt (+156% damage)

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Primal/Shadow Kyogre Waterfall Origin Pulse Mega/Shadow Gyarados Waterfall Hydro Pump Mega/Shadow Swampert Water Gun Hydro Cannon Shadow Kingler Bubble Crabhammer Shadow Feraligatr Water Gun Hydro Cannon Shadow Empoleon Waterfall Hydro Cannon Greninja Water Shuriken Hydro Cannon Primarina Waterfall Hydro Cannon Mega Sharpedo Waterfall Hydro Pump

Best Ground-type counters to Mega Camerupt (+60% damage)

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Primal/Regular/Shadow Groudon Mud Shot Precipice Blades Mega/Shadow Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power Therian Forme Landorus Mud Shot Sandsear Storm Shadow Rhyperior Mud Slap Earthquake Shadow Excadrill Mud Slap Scorching Sands Shadow Mamoswine Mud Slap High Horsepower

What are Mega Camerupt's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses

Water

Ground

Resistances

Electric

Fairy

Bug

Fire

Poison

Steel

Shiny odds from Mega Camerupt raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Camrupt and Shiny Mega Camerupt (Image via TPC)

Usually, you will have a 1-in-128 chance of finding shiny Camerupt from Mega Camerupt raids. However, during the three hours of the Raid Day event, these odds will be boosted to 1-in-10.

100% CP from Mega Camerupt raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)

Hundo CP:

No weather boost: 1,253 CP

1,253 CP Weather boosted (Sunny or Clear): 1,566 CP

Catch CP range:

No weather boost: 1,186 - 1,253 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,186 - 1,253 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Sunny or Clear): 1,483 - 1,566 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Mega Camerupt stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 35,775

35,775 Attack: 253

253 Defense: 183

183 Stamina: 9,000 HP

9,000 HP Fast Attacks: Ember, Rock Smash, and Incinerate

Ember, Rock Smash, and Incinerate Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Solar Beam, Overheat, and Earth Power

