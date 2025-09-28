  • home icon
How to beat Mega Camerupt raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Sep 28, 2025 08:36 GMT
Pokemon GO Mega Camerupt raid guide
Pokemon GO Mega Camerupt raid guide (Image via TPC)

To take down Mega Camerupt raids in Pokemon GO, you must use a selection of the best super-effective counters to it that you have at your disposal. The creature will be available to challenge from 2 to 5 pm local time on September 28, 2025, as part of its debut appearance.

This article covers the best counters to use against Mega Camerupt raids in Pokemon GO as well as other details such as the raid boss' stats, weaknesses, shiny odds, and so on.

Best counters to Mega Camerupt raids in Pokemon GO

The following are the strongest counters to use against Mega Camerupt:

  • Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
  • Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
Pokemon GO Mega Camerupt (Image via TPC)
Pokemon GO Mega Camerupt (Image via TPC)

Best Water-type counters to Mega Camerupt (+156% damage)

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Primal/Shadow KyogreWaterfallOrigin Pulse
Mega/Shadow GyaradosWaterfallHydro Pump
Mega/Shadow SwampertWater GunHydro Cannon
Shadow KinglerBubbleCrabhammer
Shadow FeraligatrWater GunHydro Cannon
Shadow EmpoleonWaterfallHydro Cannon
GreninjaWater ShurikenHydro Cannon
PrimarinaWaterfallHydro Cannon
Mega SharpedoWaterfallHydro Pump
Best Ground-type counters to Mega Camerupt (+60% damage)

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Primal/Regular/Shadow GroudonMud Shot
Precipice Blades
Mega/Shadow GarchompMud ShotEarth Power
Therian Forme LandorusMud ShotSandsear Storm
Shadow RhyperiorMud SlapEarthquake
Shadow ExcadrillMud Slap
Scorching Sands
Shadow MamoswineMud Slap
High Horsepower
What are Mega Camerupt's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses

  • Water
  • Ground

Resistances

  • Electric
  • Fairy
  • Bug
  • Fire
  • Poison
  • Steel

Shiny odds from Mega Camerupt raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Camrupt and Shiny Mega Camerupt (Image via TPC)
Shiny Camrupt and Shiny Mega Camerupt (Image via TPC)

Usually, you will have a 1-in-128 chance of finding shiny Camerupt from Mega Camerupt raids. However, during the three hours of the Raid Day event, these odds will be boosted to 1-in-10.

100% CP from Mega Camerupt raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)

Hundo CP:

  • No weather boost: 1,253 CP
  • Weather boosted (Sunny or Clear): 1,566 CP

Catch CP range:

  • No weather boost: 1,186 - 1,253 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Sunny or Clear): 1,483 - 1,566 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Mega Camerupt stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Combat Power: 35,775
  • Attack: 253
  • Defense: 183
  • Stamina: 9,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Ember, Rock Smash, and Incinerate
  • Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Solar Beam, Overheat, and Earth Power
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

