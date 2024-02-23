How to solo defeat Origin Forme Giratina in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids

You might have to solo defeat Origin Forme Giratina in Pokemon GO’s ongoing five-star legendary raids if you live someplace that does not have a lot of active GO players to participate with you. Origin Forme Giratina is a dual Ghost and Dragon-type legendary Pocket Monster with access to moves like Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Dragon Tail, Ominous Wind, and Dragon Pulse. While the moves are impressive, it does not come with the stats to pose a major threat.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to solo defeat Origin Forme Giratina in Pokemon GO’s ongoing five-star legendary raids.

Can you solo defeat Origin Forme Giratina in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids?

Giratina Origin in GO (Image via TPC)

As mentioned above, Origin Forme Giratina is a Ghost and Dragon-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this creature is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Dark

Dragon

Fairy

Ghost

Ice

This variant of Giratina is strong against the following elemental typings:

Ghost

Psychic

Dragon

As a 5-star legendary raid boss, Giratina Origin has an attack stat of 189 and a defense stat of 159. As stated above, it has access to moves like Shadow Claw, Dragon Pulse, Dragon Tail, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind, and more.

Even though this variant of Giratina has a good moveset, its low attack stat implies that it cannot hit you hard. It does not have a good defense stat either to tank the attacks coming from the attacking Pokemon.

As a result, you won’t have a lot of difficulty defeating Giratina Origin in the ongoing raids even if you are participating alone.

How to defeat Origin Forme Giratina raids alone in Pokemon GO

Shiny Origin Giratina (Image via TPC)

For this legendary raid, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Dark-, Dragon-, Fairy-, Ghost-, and Ice-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against this shadow monster:

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Garchomp

Shadow Tyranitar

Mega Gengar

Shadow Salamence

Shadow Garchomp

Mega Salamence

Mega Latios

Mega Banette

Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Weavile

Shadow Latios

Giratina Origin has a fairly large Combat Power stat, sitting at 41,776. This, along with the low defense stat of 159, will keep Giratina Origin from sponging your attacks. If you have high-level counters that deal super-effective damage to this monster, you won't have much issues taking it down.

Even though Origin Forme Giratina does not have a strong attack stat, it can still do a lot of damage if it manages to land its attacks on you. You should try and avoid getting hit by its Charged moves, which will be easy to predict after a few turns.

Dodge these moves and retaliate with yours for maximum efficiency in the raids. It might take you a couple of tries to take down this monster but you can do so yourself easily if you follow our Origin Giratina raid guide for Pokemon GO.