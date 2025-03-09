How to solo defeat Sableye in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

The best way to solo defeat Sableye in Pokemon GO is to use the right counters with their best moveset. There are plenty of counters in the game to take down Sableye in a 3-star raid battle. Its raids are active right now and will be available in rotation until the end of Pokemon GO's Powerful Potential event. So, if you want to beat Sableye on your own, you will need counters that deal the most damage to it in less time.

Here is everything you need to know to solo defeat Sableye in three-star raids. Also, learn the strategy and its best counters to use to complete this challenge solo.

Top counters to solo defeat Sableye in Pokemon GO

Sableye in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best counters to beat Sableye in raids solo are the strong Fairy-type creatures. These become powerful in Cloudy weather conditions.

Best Fairy-type counters to Sableye

Mega Gardevoir: Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

Tapu Koko: Volt Switch and Nature’s Madness

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed and Nature’s Madness

Enamorus: Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam

It is always a good idea to use counters that are Level 30 or higher to solo defeat Sableye in Pokemon GO. This will not only increase your chances of winning these battles, but will also make sure you don’t leave any stones unturned.

Solo defeat Sableye in Pokemon GO in Cloudy weather condition

Sableye (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sableye appears as a 3-star raid boss in Gyms in any weather condition. Its performance receives a boost when it takes over Gyms in Foggy weather. As such, it becomes essential for players to understand the risk of attempting the solo challenge during said condition.

The Cloudy weather condition increases the performance of Fairy-type counters. You can take advantage of this boost and use the best counters to easily bring down Sableye in Pokemon GO.

Sableye 3-star raid boss stats in Pokemon GO

Combat power: 11,501

Attack: 141

Defense: 136

Stamina: 137

Fast Attacks: Shadow Claw and Feint Attack

Charged Attacks: Power Gem, Shadow Sneak, Dazzling Gleam, and Foul Play

Best strategy to solo defeat Sableye in Pokemon GO

You should stock up on multiple healing items so that you can heal your counters. Preferring to stick with powerful counters (Level 20 and above) is best and recommended. Moreover, if you heal them before they faint in battles, they will be able to land hits on Sableye consistently.

