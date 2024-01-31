How to solo defeat Shadow Articuno in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids

Solo defeating Shadow Articuno in Pokemon GO's Shadow Raids is no easy feat. Soloing any Legendary Pocket Monster in the popular mobile game is hard enough as it is. With the boost to attack power, the creature appears to be a very threatening foe, to say the least. However, with a bit of strategy and the right critters, players may be able to defeat it by themselves.

Here is what players should know if they intend on taking on Shadow Articuno solo.

Can Shadow Articuno be defeated solo in Pokemon GO?

Articuno as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Not much is known about Shadow Articuno's raids in Pokemon GO. However, given how the other two birds were very close to being solo-able, it is likely possible to take down Articuno solo. This is also due to its very poor type combination of Ice and Flying.

How to counter Shadow Articuno in Pokemon GO

Here are all the types that Articuno is weak to:

Electric

Fire

Rock

Steel

Since both Ice and Flying are weak to the Rock element, this is the type players should use if they want to take out Shadow Articuno. These attacks do even more damage, thanks to the shadow boost decreasing the boss' defense in exchange for increasing its attack power.

Knowing this, we can determine that the best course of action is to construct a raiding party made primarily of defensive Rock-type picks that can deal a surplus of damage. Here are some great choices trainers can use:

Aggron - Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Rampardos - Smack Down, Rock Slide

Gigalith - Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Mega Tyranitar - Smack Down, Stone Edge

Alolan Golem - Rollout, Stone Edge

Hisuian Arcanine - Fire Fang, Rock Slide

Can Shadow Articuno be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Articuno as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For those who want to challenge the Shadow Articuno Raid Boss with hopes of finding its shiny variant, the form can be found, albeit rarely.

Pokemon GO grants all Legendary Pokemon that are obtained in raids a flat chance of 1 in 20 of being shiny. While not guaranteed, this means players may have to challenge a few of these fights until they get one.

How to prepare for Shadow Articuno raids in Pokemon GO

While players will need to have the best creatures possible for this raid, they will also need a few items on standby. Of course, trainers will need raid passes if they want to participate in a raid. These passes can be purchased from the store. They can also be found for free per day by spinning the photo disk located at any gym location.

Having healing items is also crucial for success. Max Potions and Max Revives can be found from spinning Pokestops or they can be purchased in a bundle in exchange for Pokecoins. These items can keep the player's team healthy for repeated raids or in case their party falls in battle.